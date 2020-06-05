Your Weekend Swimming Crossword Puzzle Is Here

Sharpen up those pencils and get to work on the latest SwimSwam Crossword Challenge. This is #4 in our series of checkered brain teasers meant to keep your mind engaged and on point as some of us are slowly making our way back to the pool.

This edition mixes some past stats with current events, while some general swimming jargon is thrown in for extra fun.

Try not to share outright answers in the comments, but you can (or pretend to) help your fellow reader with hints. So, grab a cup of coffee or spot of tea and do your best.

Let me know how you do. We’ll share the answers in a future post.

Instructions to complete online:

Click a cell on the crossword grid, or click a clue

Click twice on a cell to toggle between across and down

The active cell is highlighted in blue

Start typing in the word

Hit enter when you are done typing in the word

The word will turn green or red if you got it right or wrong

You can use the tab and shift-tab keys to move around the crossword and the arrow keys