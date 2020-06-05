Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Your Weekend Swimming Crossword Puzzle Is Here

Sharpen up those pencils and get to work on the latest SwimSwam Crossword Challenge. This is #4 in our series of checkered brain teasers meant to keep your mind engaged and on point as some of us are slowly making our way back to the pool.

This edition mixes some past stats with current events, while some general swimming jargon is thrown in for extra fun.

Try not to share outright answers in the comments, but you can (or pretend to) help your fellow reader with hints. So, grab a cup of coffee or spot of tea and do your best.

Let me know how you do. We’ll share the answers in a future post.

Instructions to complete online:

  • Click a cell on the crossword grid, or click a clue
  • Click twice on a cell to toggle between across and down
  • The active cell is highlighted in blue
  • Start typing in the word
  • Hit enter when you are done typing in the word
  • The word will turn green or red if you got it right or wrong
  • You can use the tab and shift-tab keys to move around the crossword and the arrow keys

SwimSwam Crossword Challenge #4

 

 

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Lane 8

This one’s pretty easy compared to the other ones (or is just me getting better at crosswords) but what is beathing?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago

About Retta Race

Retta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!