Yoga for Swimmers: Using Balance to Improve Your Body Awareness

Balancing poses create a heightened sense of awareness by decreasing your base of support. To create stability in these poses subtle and sometimes not so subtle adjustments need to be made to stay upright.

To make these adjustments successfully you have to understand how your body is responding when standing on one leg.

There are two more bonuses when it comes to balancing poses. One is that they are playful and fun. Two is that they help you to stay away from taking yourself too seriously. Something I always remind people of when balancing is that you can take what you do seriously, but don’t take yourself too seriously. This allows you to practice balances in a way that you do not get discouraged or become frustrated with your present abilities to stay vertical.

After all in poses like the one below you are pretending to be a bird so really how can you take yourself too seriously!