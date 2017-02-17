Yale Women Clear Path to 1st Ivy Title in 29 Years with Big Day 3

2017 Ivy League Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Day Three

1000 Yard Freestyle

Meet Record: M 9:33.43 2008 Alice Aemisegger, Princeton

Pool Record: P 9:43.53 2014 Sherry Liu, Harvard

It was a night of repeat performances. Yale’s Cailley Silbert opened the festivities with her second consecutive conference title in the 1000 free. This year she was a half-second faster than in 2016, winning with 9:44.17, lowering her own school record. Penn freshman Grace Ferry placed second with 9:47.77, while Harvard senior Willa Wang came in third in 9:50.09. Cornell’s Currie Murch Elliot lowered her own school record, finishing 13th with 10:00.53.

400 Yard Individual Medley

Meet Record: M 4:06.15 2009 Alice Aemisegger, Princeton

Pool Record: P 4:15.17 2014 Emma Smith, Yale

Harvard sophomore Sonia Wang was also a back-to-back Ivy champion, winning her second 400 IM with a pool-record 4:14.21. Yale’s Destiny Nelson placed second (4:15.23), just ahead of Ellie Grimes of Penn, who lowered her own school record by 2/100 with 4:16.14. Murch Elliot of Cornell broke her second school record of the day with her prelims time of 4:17.58.

100 Yard Butterfly

Meet Record: M 51.57 2013 Alex Forrester, Yale

Pool Record: P 52.19 2012 Alex Forrester, Yale

Harvard’s Brittany Usinger, who broke the school record in prelims, won the 100 fly in 52.92, .12 off her morning swim. Usinger edged defending champion Maddy Zimmerman of Yale (52.94), who was followed in quick succession by teammates Heidi VanderWel (53.80) and Lili Margitai (53.82). A pair of Tigers came to the wall just behind the Bulldogs: 2016 runner-up Isabel Reis (53.96) and her Princeton classmate Joanna Curry (54.01).

200 Yard Freestyle

Meet Record: M 1:45.23 2017 Miki Dahlke, Harvard

Pool Record: P 1:45.69 2014 Shelby Fortin, Penn

Thursday’s 500 free champion Virginia Burns of Penn took down the pool record with her winning swim of 1:45.51. Burns came from behind to out-touch Harvard’s Miki Dahlke (1:45.54) over the last 25 yards. Burns also passed Yale senior Kina Zhou over the final 50; Zhou finished third with 1:46.86.

100 Yard Breaststroke

Meet Record: M 58.44 2013 Katie Moll, Columbia

Pool Record: P 1:00.88 2017 Cha O’Leary, Yale

Yale freshman Cha O’Leary broke both her school record and the Brown pool record in prelims but couldn’t lower the mark in finals. Still, she won by 7/10 with 1:00.94 ahead of 2016 runner-up Meagan Popp of Harvard (1:01.67) and her teammate Geordie Enoch (1:01.99).

100 Yard Backstroke

Meet Record: M 52.77 2014 Danielle Lee, Harvard

Pool Record: P 52.77 2014 Danielle Lee, Harvard

Yale junior VanderWel claimed victory in the 100 back with 52.79 over teammate Bella Hindley (53.34). A quartet from the Crimson finished third through sixth: Marissa Cominelli (54.11), Kristina Li (54.17), Mei Lynn Colby (54.20), and Usinger (54.29).

400 Yard Medley Relay

Meet Record: M 3:36.87 2013 Columbia

Pool Record: P 3:38.33 2014 Princeton

The Bulldogs destroyed the championship record, the pool record, and the Yale school record with 3:35.95 from VanderWel (53.38), O’Leary (1:00.99), Maddy Zimmerman (52.50), and Zhou (49.08). Harvard (Colby, Popp, Dahlke, and Jerrica Li) touched second with 3:38.97. Princeton (Christie Chong, Olivia Chan, Reis, and Madelyn Veith) took third in 3:40.50.

Standings after Day Three: