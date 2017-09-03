World Swimming Association Ratifies Constitution (Video Report)

Friday, August 31 in Washington D.C., the World Swimming Association held a constitutional convention at the 2017 ASCA World Clinic. Coaches, officials, and swimming professionals sat in a room for 5 hours, hashing out the article of the constitution and bylaws, finally coming to an agreement of what the WSA will stand for.

The World Swimming Association, or WSA, will stand as an international governing body; an alternate to FINA, who has been pummeled with criticism by the world of swimming for not handling doping violations as they should as well as being everything but financially transparent. Swimswam asked for FINA’s financials, and they did send a PwC audit. We’re having a third party look over it.

If the WSA does in fact gain traction, it will also mean the launch of the Professional Swimmers Association, or the PSA. This will give swimmers an outlet to reap more financial benefits for the races they perform in. The PSA is also announcing in the near future a pro meet series called the Ring of Fire. The meets in the Ring of Fire will take place 1 month apart, and will occur in the Pacific Rim (WSA’s alternative for the FINA World Cup).