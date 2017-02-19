Winter Grand Prix 2017: Swamilton

“I’m not sure if the boy still swims, he’ll probably sink!”

Check out this great rap battle between swimmers Winter Grand Prix swimmers Spencer and Evan! Word on the street is, Evan has plans to dethrone Spencer at this years meet. Watch them trash-talk it out; coming to you from northern Kentucky, it’s “Swamilton”!

Spencer Franzoi was a 2-time OAC Champion and 7-time All-OAC swimmer. Evan Dulaney did not swim in college, and as such spent 4 years honing his flow.

The two have an annual showdown race, which Franzoi dominated when the relative preparation was…lopsided. Now with the two reunited in the NARP life, it should be a better battle.

Warning: slightly NSFW language.

