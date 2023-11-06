What’s Changing on the 2024 WADA Prohibited Doping List?

MAJOR CHANGES

1. Tramadol will be PROHIBITED IN-COMPETITION

As of January 1, 2024, tramadol is prohibited in-competition* in the class of S7. Narcotics. Data has indicated significant use of tramadol in sports and research studies funded by WADA have confirmed the potential for tramadol to enhance physical performance, in addition to its potential to adversely affect athlete health due to its opioid properties. In 2023, WADA issued a notification that tramadol would be prohibited in 2024, and as you may have noticed, Global DRO also included a notification in the search results for tramadol throughout 2023 to ensure athletes were informed of this upcoming change. You can also reference this fact sheet from WADA for more information. Going forward, you need to:

Understand that using tramadol in-competition, or close to competition, puts you at risk of a positive anti-doping test. Tell your medical professional that you’re an athlete and subject to drug testing. If they prescribe tramadol, ask if an alternative (and not prohibited) medication is possible. Check competition and International Federation rules to understand when the in-competition period starts and when your use of tramadol may occur in relation to that time period. If you still need to use tramadol, prepare a comprehensive medical file containing all your medical notes in case you need to apply for a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE).

2. Donation of blood plasma via plasmapheresis will be PERMITTED

Plasma donation by plasmapheresis** performed in a registered collection center is now permitted and does not require a TUE as of January 1, 2024. Previously, plasmapheresis was prohibited under M1. Manipulation of Blood and Blood Components because blood components are removed and then reintroduced to the circulatory system. However, donation by athletes of plasma or plasma components by plasmapheresis by an official registered blood donation facility is no longer prohibited, allowing athletes to donate for humanitarian or other personal reasons. Athletes can donate whole blood, or donate plasma by plasmapheresis without requiring a TUE. It’s best practice to keep records, including the dates and locations, of your donations in case any medical records are requested.

3. New wash-out period for rectal glucocorticoids

Athletes who need to use glucocorticoids by the rectal route of administration out-of-competition can now follow the published guidelines to know when to stop using them in advance of a competition, or to figure out the time window when a TUE application may be necessary. The washout period for all glucocorticoids by the rectal route is three days, except for triamcinolone (diacetate or acetonide), which requires 10 days. Essentially, if an athlete only needs to use rectal glucocorticoids out-of-competition, they should stop using the mediation three days prior to competition, or 10 days prior to competition for triamcinolone diacetate or acetonide. If prescribed use occurs within three days of a competition, then athletes are advised to retain all medical records in case a TUE is necessary. The table with all the glucocorticoid washout times is available here.