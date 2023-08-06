Watch: Opening Ceremonies For the 2023 World University Games

2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

The 2023 World University Games officially kicked-off from Chengdu, China with its opening ceremonies on July 28, which featured a spectacle showcasing Chinese culture alongside a parade of the competing athletes from around the world.

This edition is set to feature 18 different sports with 120 different international delegations expected to compete. Chengdu was originally set to host the World University Games back in 2021, with competition dates scheduled from August 16-27, 2021. However, the Games were delayed until 2022 due to COVID-19 concerns, and were again pushed back to 2023 for the same reason.

Despite the long wait, Chengdu went all-in on the opening ceremonies, which incorporated aspects of Chinese culture with the traditions established by the World University Games over the years, including the parade of athletes, the oaths of athletes, coaches and judges, and the lighting of the Knowledge Flame. Due to the extended delay of the Games, the ceremonies were able to take place in the newly built Dong’an Lake Stadium, instead of Chengdu Stadium.

Here’s a look at the opening ceremonies:

The following images of the ceremonies were taken by Eliza Brown, one of 35 swimmers representing the United States at the World University Games.