WATCH: Andrei Minakov 43.77 100 Fly Preli

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Michael Hamann.

100 fly

NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 42.80

NCAA Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 42.80

American Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 42.80

US Open Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 42.80

Pool Record: Joseph Schooling (TEX): 44.01

Top 8 finishers:

Andrei Minakov (STAN- Freshman): 43.77 Youssef Ramadan (VT- Sophomore): 44.21 Luca Urlando (UGA- Sophomore): 44.24 Tomer Frankel (IU- Sophomore): 44.38 Nyls Korstanje (NCST- Junior): 44.43 Nicolas Albiero (LOU- 5Y): 44.61 Umit Gures (HARV- Junior): 44.63 Aiden Hayes (NCST): 44.78

Top seed Andrei Minakov of Stanford dominated the final heat to take the top seed with a 43.77, the only swimmer under 44 seconds. Virginia Tech’s Youssef Ramadan qualified second in 44.21, a bit of redemption after being DQ’d in prelims last year.

There were four 44-second swims that did not make the B final, with IU’s Brendan Burns leading that group with a 44.81 to qualify 9th. Neither Texas nor Cal had any A finalists, though Texas has 2 in the B final while Cal has one B finalist.