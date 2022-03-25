WATCH: Andrei Minakov 43.77 100 Fly Preli

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 23-26, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Live Results
- Official Psych Sheets
- Virtual Championship Program
- SwimSwam Pick Em’s Contest
- Qualified relay teams
- Live stream link
Reported by Michael Hamann.
100 fly
- NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 42.80
- NCAA Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 42.80
- American Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 42.80
- US Open Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 42.80
Pool Record: Joseph Schooling (TEX): 44.01
Top 8 finishers:
- Andrei Minakov (STAN- Freshman): 43.77
- Youssef Ramadan (VT- Sophomore): 44.21
- Luca Urlando (UGA- Sophomore): 44.24
- Tomer Frankel (IU- Sophomore): 44.38
- Nyls Korstanje (NCST- Junior): 44.43
- Nicolas Albiero (LOU- 5Y): 44.61
- Umit Gures (HARV- Junior): 44.63
- Aiden Hayes (NCST): 44.78
Top seed Andrei Minakov of Stanford dominated the final heat to take the top seed with a 43.77, the only swimmer under 44 seconds. Virginia Tech’s Youssef Ramadan qualified second in 44.21, a bit of redemption after being DQ’d in prelims last year.
There were four 44-second swims that did not make the B final, with IU’s Brendan Burns leading that group with a 44.81 to qualify 9th. Neither Texas nor Cal had any A finalists, though Texas has 2 in the B final while Cal has one B finalist.