Virginia Hires John Hopkins’ Margaret Zagrobelny As Assistant Coach

Margaret Zagrobelny has been added to the University of Virginia coaching staff as an assistant coach. Zagrobelny most recently spent time at Divison III Johns Hopkins as associate head coach.

Zagrobelny joined the coaching staff at Johns Hopkins in 2018 and was promoted to associate head coach in June 2022. This past season, Johns Hopkins sent 12 women and 10 men to the Division III NCAA Championships. The women went on to finish 11th while the men were 14th.

Since Zagrobelny’s arrival, the women finished in the top 15 in every NCAA Championship including a 9th place finish in 20111. The men have also consistently been at the top of Divison III competition, including finishing 2nd in 2022.

Prior to Johns Hopkins, Zagrobelny worked at Division III Susquehanna in Pennsylvania. There she was an assistant coach for the 2017-2018 season while also serving as aquatics director. The Susquehanna women won the Landmark Conference Championship in 2018.

Zagrobelny spent her student-athlete career at John Carroll in Ohio. There she helped the women’s team win the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) Championship in 2017, wining the team’s first since 2007. She graduated from John Carroll in 2o17 with a Bachelor’s in Psychology.

Zagrobelny is the latest addition to the Virginia staff after Gary Taylor was announced as associate head coach yesterday. The coaching staff is now the same size as last season after Blaire Anderson took the job as Director of Swimming at Texas A&M while Joe Bonk joined Northwestern as an assistant.

The Virginia women are coming off of their 4th-straight NCAA title while the men finished 17th at the NCAA Championships. The women’s team welcomes the arrival of Claire Curzan as well as five of the top 20 ranked recruits in the high school class of 2024. In addition, Alex Walsh and Maxine Parker have already announced they will return for their 5th year of eligibility. The men’s team welcomes two of the top 20 ranked recruits in the class of 2024.