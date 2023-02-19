UVA Women Score 1534 Points To Win Fourth-Straight ACC Title In Record-Setting Fashion

2023 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Virginia women dominated their way to their fourth-straight and 19th overall ACC title this week, winning 9 out of 13 individually contested events and sweeping all five relays. They scored 1534 points, which makes them the first women’s team in ACC championships history to break the 1500-point barrier. Previously, the highest point total ever from ACCs was the 1492.5 points scored by UVA in 2020.

Impressively enough, UVA scored the most points ever even with a major disqualification, as Ella Nelson was DQed in the 200 breast ‘A’ final when her time would have finished second and earned UVA an extra 28 points.

Virginia swam the fastest times ever in six different events. They reset their NCAA and US Open records in the 200 medley relay, 400 medley relay, 200 free relay, and 400 free relay, while Gretchen Walsh and Kate Douglass set NCAA, American, and US Open records in the 50 free and 100 fly respectivley. In addition, on the 400 medley relay, Douglass clocked a 48.25 100 fly split which was the fastest relay split ever in the event.

Scoring wise, Douglass and Alex Walsh led the way with 96 individual points by virtue of their three individual titles, while Gretchen Walsh was the third-highest scorer for the team with 88 points from her one title and two second-place finishers. Nelson would have scored 90 points if it weren’t for her 200 breast DQ, but she still earned 62 points by virtue of her wins in the 500 free and 400 IM.

In addition, Douglass was named the meet’s most valuable swimmer.

UVA Event Wins:

Virginia’s top stars weren’t the only ones that shined at this meet, as every single swimmer and one out of three divers for this team scored double-digit points to help contribute to their win.

Top Individual Scorers:

Kate Douglass/Alex Walsh — 96 Gretchen Walsh – 88 Reilly Tiltmann — 79 Aimee Canny — 71 Maddie Donohoe — 69 Abby Harter — 68 Ella Bathurst/Claire Tuggle — 64 Lexi Cuomo — 63 Ella Nelson — 62 Jennifer Bell — 53 Maxine Parker — 52 Emma Weber — 51 Carly Novelline — 46 Sophia Wilson — 42 Anna Keating — 40 Sophia Knapp — 37 Zoe Skirboll — 29 Elizabeth Kaye/Charlotte Bowen

UVA isn’t finished yet—they still have to defend their NCAA title next month. After ACCs, the Cavaliers (who were still favorites to win prior to conferences) should be heavily favored to win their third-straight NCAA Championship, while the performances of Douglass and the Walsh sisters could be ones that will be etched into swimming’s history books forever.

Final Team Scores: