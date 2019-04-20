Utah 6A State Record Holder Justin Tiffany Verbally Commits to Tennessee

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lone Peak High School’s Jordan Tiffany has announced his verbal commitment to swim for the University of Tennessee beginning in the fall of 2020.

At the 2019 6A Utah State Swimming Championships Jordan competed in 2 individual events and 2 relays, earning the top spot in each. He crushed the previous 6A and Utah State records in his 100 fly (47.74) and 200 IM (1:48.75). The 200 IM was 3 seconds faster than the old record, which had stood for a decade. His swims from the weekend earned him Male Swimmer of the Meet and his coach Celeste Tiffany earned Male Coach of the Meet.

Jordan recently represented Scottsdale Aquatic Club at the 4 Corners Speedo Sectionals. He won the 200 fly (1:45.54), finishing 2.7 seconds before the next swimmer. He placed 3rd in the 100 fly and 4th in the 100 and 200 back and the 200 IM.

Top SCY Times:

200 fly – 1:44.22

200 IM – 1:48.00

400 IM – 3:50.62

200 back – 1:46.62

100 fly – 47.74

100 back – 48.84

Jordan will be a strong addition to the Vols. His top times would have made him the team’s fastest 400 IMer and 2nd fastest 200 flyer this season behind Marc Hinawi. He will be joining Alexander Milanovich, Jack Gillespie, Harrison Lierz, Jacob McDonald, and Joseph Jordan in the class of 2024.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster