USC Bests UCLA 181-117 in Crosstown Cup

Feb. 15, 2019

USC def. UCLA 181-117

Courtesy: USC Athletics

Senior Riley Scott won three events, guiding the No. 15 USC women’s swimming and diving team in a 181-117 victory over crosstown rival UCLA at the Uytengsu Aquatics Center. Junior Louise Hansson and sophomore Marta Cisela also added two wins apiece. After losing their last two meets to Cal and Stanford, USC rebounded to improve to 7-2, 5-2 while dropping UCLA to 8-3, 3-3.

The Trojans completely stifled the Bruins in the fly. USC swept the 200 with senior Maddie Wright earning first in 1:53.08, sophomore Caitlyn Tycz finishing in second in 1:55.62, and junior Catherine Sanchez taking third in 1:55.91. In the 100, Troy went 1-2 as Tycz took first in 52.36 and sophomore Jemma Schlicht came in second in 52.55, recording a season best in the process.

USC also handled the breaststroke with ease, just as they have all season. Scott won the 100 in 59.68 and redshirt junior Kirsten Vose took third for USC in 1:01.03, coming in behind Claire Grover‘s 1:00.86 for UCLA. Later, the Trojans swept the 200, with Scott capturing first in 2:09.30 while Vose and freshman Isa Odgers took second and third in 2:11.19 and 2:11.39, respectively. Vose’s time was good for a season best and Odgers’ performance netted her a career best.

It was all cardinal and gold in the short distance freestyle races, as Hansson snagged first in the 200 in 1:44.25 just ahead of junior Tatum Wade‘s 1:44.80. Cisela had an impressive day, winning the 50 in 22.15 and the 100 in 48.50. Freshman Leticia Transom finished third in the 50 22.83, good for a career best and Wade took third in the 100 in 48.78.

The Women of Troy found success in the backstroke as well. Despite UCLA’s Emma Schanz winning the 100, Transom took second in 53.67 and set her second career best in the meet while redshirt junior Hanni Leach‘s 53.88 was a season best. Meanwhile, Hansson won the 200 back in 1:53.97 for her second individual victory of the day.

In the other two event wins for the Trojans, Scott took home her third win of the day in the 400 IM with a time of 4:14.06 while USC’s A and B teams went 1-2 in the 200 medley relay with times of 1:36.91 and 1:38.76, respectively.

The Bruins impressed in both long distance freestyle races and diving. Sandra Soe won the 1650 for UCLA in 16:02.88 as well as the 500 in 4:47.43 while her teammate Lisa Kaunitz took third behind USC senior Elizabeth Stinson. Eloise Belanger won both the 1 mtr and 3 mtr dive for UCLA.

In the final event of the day, the Bruins’ A team won the 200 free relay, finishing ahead of the Trojans’ A and B teams.

USC’s dominant Crosstown Cup win will certainly provide valuable momentum as the team turns its attention to the Pac-12 Championships, which begin on February 27 in Federal Way, Wash.

Courtesy: UCLA Athletics

LOS ANGELES – The No. 25-ranked UCLA swim & dive team closed suffered a 181-117 loss to crosstown rival USC on Friday afternoon at Uytengsu Aquatics Center in the final regular season dual meet for both teams.

The Bruins dropped to 8-3, 4-3 with the loss while the No. 15 Trojans moved to 7-2, 5-2.

Senior diver Eloise Belanger was a standout for the Bruins, winning both the 1-meter and 3-meter diving championships.

Her 3m score of 346.80 bested the field by a wide margin (second-place Madison Witt of USC notched a 300.00) and was not far behind her season-best of 348.38 set earlier this month at Stanford.

She completed the sweep with a win in the 1m, posting a score of 314.40. She and second-place finisher Naomi Gowlett were separated by less than a point heading into their final dives.

Other Bruins with strong Fridays included seniors Sandra Soe and Emma Schanz.

Soe picked up a pair of wins in distance events. Swimming the mile for just the second time this season, Soe approached the UCLA’s school record with a final time of 16:02.88. That mark was less than three seconds off the school standard and qualified as an NCAA B Cut.

Despite the lengthy swim, Soe bounced back to win the 500 freestyle in 4:47.44. That time was her second best of the campaign.

Schanz claimed UCLA’s final individual event win of the afternoon with a 53.47 showing in the 100 back. It was both her best time in that event this year and an NCAA B Cut. Mara Newman (54.17, fourth) and Abriana Howard (54.55, fifth) both scored and posted season-bests in the 100 back as well.

The Bruins closed the meet on a high note, as their A Team (Claire Grover, Kenisha Liu, Amy Okada, Maisie Jameson) won the 200 free relay with a season-best time of 1:29.10. It was the fourth time this season that UCLA won the 200 free relay in a dual meet.

Liu posted a season-best time of 1:45.89 to take third place in the 200 free.

Claire Grover was UCLA’s top finisher in the 100 breast. Her time of 1:00.86 narrowly missed a season-best and was just behind first place Riley Scott‘s 59.68.

Okada shaved nearly three seconds off her previous season-best in the 200 fly, coming in at 1:56.89.

Liu afforded herself well in the sprint races. Before the break, she placed second in the 50 free with a time of 22.61, making her the second Bruin this year to grab a B Cut in that event (Grover). After the break, she once again came in second at 48.56, a season-best and another B Cut.

UCLA went 2-4 in the 200 back, led by Newman’s season-best time of 1:55.43. She was followed by Howard (1:57.20) and Jennifer Lathrop (1:58.09), who both recorded new season-bests.

Okada grabbed her second B Cut of the day with a season-best time of 52.97 in the 100 fly, good for third.

UCLA returns to Uytengsu on Saturday for the platform diving championship, which starts at 10:00 a.m. Scores for that event will not count towards Friday’s totals.