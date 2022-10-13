USA Swimming Announces Newly-Elected BOD Members; Coughlin Named Athlete Rep

USA Swimming announced the newly-elected members of its Board of Directors on Thursday, with the vote having taken place at the national governing body’s Annual Business Meeting last month.

Katy Arris-Wilson and Kenneth Chung were both elected to At-Large Director positions for four-year terms, while 12-time Olympic medalist Natalie Coughlin was elected to the Board as a 10-year athlete representative.

“Natalie, Katy and Kenneth bring so much combined experience to the board,” USA Swimming Board Chair Chris Brearton said.

“From competing and working at the highest levels to their business acumen, these leaders are prime examples of the excellence in our swimming ranks, and I’m honored to work alongside them for the betterment of our sport.”

USA Swimming sent out a call for nominations for this election back in April.

The lone outgoing Board member is Jennifer Gibson, who served as an At-Large Coach from the Southern Zone.

Katy Arris-Wilson

Arris-Wilson is a former member of the U.S. National Team, and was a 20-time All-American during her collegiate career at the University of Texas (1989-92). Arris Wilson was the NCAA champion in the women’s 1650 free in 1992, and also represented the U.S. internationally at meets including the 1991 World Championships and the 1989 and 1991 Pan Pacs.

Currently a swim parent working in private equity, Arris-Wilson has served as the President of the Tide Swimming Board of Directors in the past and remains on the Board as President Emeritus.

“I want to combine my experience as a former USA Swimming National Team athlete, the parent of a current USA National Junior Team athlete, a manager at Bain & Company and a president of a large USA Swimming club, to help USA Swimming best fulfill our mission: to achieve growth and success in swimming,” Arris-Wilson said.

“I hope to bring analytical rigor, critical thinking and humble listening skills to help USA Swimming best serve its stakeholders.”

Kenneth Chung

Chung was re-elected to the BOD, as he’ll continue the role of Vice-Chair Fiscal Oversight which he’s held for the last two years.

He also currently serves on USA Swimming’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council, is the Officials Chair of the North Texas LSC, and has worked as a meet referee in New England and North Texas.

“I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to serve on the Board of Directors for another term,” Chung said. “I would like to continue to leverage my business leadership experience in finance and risk management and work with all the stakeholders to help advance the great sport of swimming.”

Natalie Coughlin

Coughlin is one of the most decorated swimmers in the sport’s history, winning 12 Olympic medals spanning from the 2004 Games in Athens to the 2012 Olympics in London.

Since slowly stepping away from the competitive side of the sport after the 2016 Olympic Trials, Coughlin has been on the organization’s Board in some capacity and has also served as the Chair of USA Swimming’s Executive Compensation since 2019.

She has also been USA Swimming’s Athlete Representative to the USOPC’s Athlete Advisory Council.

Coughlin was elected by her fellow 10-year athletes, and joins Maya (Dirado) Andrews, Tony Ervin, Katie Meili and Ashley Twichell as current Athlete Representatives.

“I have been a member of the Board of USA Swimming since 2016 and am honored to serve another term as Athlete Representative. This sport has given me so much and I feel compelled to give back,” Coughlin said.

CURRENT USA SWIMMING BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chris Brearton – Board Chair, At-Large, Independent, Western Zone

Bob Vincent – Immediate Past Board Chair, At-Lrge, Southern Zone

Katy Arris-Wilson – At-Large

Kenneth Chung – Vice Chair Fiscal Oversight, At-Large, Southern Zone

Natalie Coughlin – Athlete Representative

Maya (Dirado) Andrews – Athlete Representative

Tony Ervin – Athlete Representative

Kathleen Fish – Vice Chair, At-Large, Independent, Central Zone

Bruce Gemmell – Chair, National Team Steering Committee, Ex Officio (Coach)

Clark Hammond – At-Large, Southern Zone

Ira Klein – At-Large, Coach, Southern Zone

Katie Meili – Athlete Representative

Kathleen Prindle – At-Large, Coach, Southern Zone

Bill Schalz – At-Large, Coach, Central Zone

Ashley Twichell – Athlete Representative

You can find the full USA Swimming release here.