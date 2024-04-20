On April 19th, U.S. swimmers were notified that the Chinese women’s 4×200 freestyle relay from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is facing disqualificationdue to a doping violation by a member of the relay.

The disqualification strips the Chinese relay team–which included Yang Junxuan, Tang Muhan, Zhang Yufei, and Li Bingjie in finals and Dong Jie and Zhang Yifan in prelims–of their gold medals. The quartet of Yang, Tang, Zang, and Li swam 7:40.33, beating the United States by four-tenths in a then-world record time (which will also no longer count).

Once confirmed, the disqualification promotes the U.S. team to gold, the Australians to silver, and Canada’s relay to bronze.

MEDAL CHANGES

Once the disqualification is confirmed, Katie Ledecky will extend her all-time Olympic medal count from 7 golds and 3 silvers to 8 golds and 2 silvers. Katie McLaughlin and Brooke Forde will become first time Olympic gold medalists. It will also give Summer McIntosh, who swam the lead-off leg on Canada’s relay, her first Olympic medal. Her teammate Penny Oleksiak will earn her eighth Olympic medal, extending her lead as Canada’s most decorated Olympian.

In addition to the changes in medal count for the individual swimmers, the disqualification also impacts the swimming, aquatics, and overall medal tables from the Games.

Updated Tokyo 2020 Swimming Medal Table (includes men’s & women’s open water 10K)

*Note: The medal tables in this post are ranked by Gold medal totals, then Silver medal totals, then Bronze medal totals*

The United States had the lead in the medal table with 11 golds. This 12th gold medal extends their lead over Australia (9 gold medals).

Additionally, it knocks China down into a tie for fourth with the Russian Olympic Committee. Both squads now have 2 golds, 2 silvers, and 1 bronze medal.

RANK COUNTRY GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL 1 United States 12 9 9 30 2 Australia 9 4 8 21 3 Great Britain 4 3 1 8 T-4 China 2 2 1 5 T-4 ROC 2 2 1 5 6 Japan 2 1 0 3 7 Canada 1 3 3 7 8 Hungary 1 2 0 3 9 South Africa 1 1 0 2 10 Brazil 1 0 2 3 11 Germany 1 0 2 3 12 Tunisia 1 0 0 1 13 Netherlands 0 3 0 3 14 Italy 0 2 5 7 15 Hong Kong 0 2 0 2 16 Ukraine 0 1 1 2 17 France 0 1 0 1 18 Sweden 0 1 0 1 19 Switzerland 0 0 2 2 20 Denmark 0 0 1 1 20 Finland 0 0 1 1

Updated Tokyo Aquatics Medal Table (swimming, diving, water polo, artistic swimming)

The disqualification does not change any of the rankings for either the aquatics or overall medal tables. The United States extends its lead in the aquatics table, adding a 13th gold. Meanwhile, China falls back into a tie for nine gold medals with Australia though by virtue of having more silver medals, stay ahead of them in the rankings.

RANK COUNTRY GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL 1 United States 13 11 10 34 2 China 9 9 1 19 3 Australia 9 4 9 22 4 Great Britain 5 3 3 11 5 ROC 4 2 2 8 6 Japan 2 1 0 3 7 Canada 1 4 3 8 8 Hungary 1 2 2 5 9 South Africa 1 1 0 2 10 Brazil 1 0 2 3 11 Germany 1 0 4 5 12 Tunisia 1 0 0 1 12 Serbia 1 0 0 1 14 Netherlands 0 3 0 3 15 Italy 0 2 5 7 16 Hong Kong 0 2 0 2 17 Ukraine 0 1 3 4 18 France 0 1 0 1 18 Sweden 0 1 0 1 18 Greece 0 1 0 1 18 Spain 0 1 0 1 22 Switzerland 0 0 2 2 23 Denmark 0 0 1 1 23 Finland 0 0 1 1 23 Mexico 0 0 1 1

Updated Tokyo 2020 Full Medal Table (all sports)

It’s a similar story in the overall medal table. Before this disqualification, the United States won one more gold than China across all sports. Now, the United States has hit 40 gold medals while China drops down to 37. Despite that, they still lead Japan by 10 golds.

By being promoted to the bronze medal, Canada adds another medal for a total of 25 overall.