Updated Tokyo 2020 Medal Tables After Chinese Women’s 4×200 Freestyle Relay Disqualification

On April 19th, U.S. swimmers were notified that the Chinese women’s 4×200 freestyle relay from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is facing disqualificationdue to a doping violation by a member of the relay.

The disqualification strips the Chinese relay team–which included Yang JunxuanTang MuhanZhang Yufei, and Li Bingjie in finals and Dong Jie and Zhang Yifan in prelims–of their gold medals. The quartet of Yang, Tang, Zang, and Li swam 7:40.33, beating the United States by four-tenths in a then-world record time (which will also no longer count).

Once confirmed, the disqualification promotes the U.S. team to gold, the Australians to silver, and Canada’s relay to bronze.

MEDAL CHANGES

ATHLETES LOSING GOLD MEDALS ATHLETES PROMOTING TO GOLD ATHLETES PROMOTING TO SILVER
ATHLETES PROMOTING TO BRONZE
China USA Australia Canada
Yang Junxuan Allison Schmitt Ariarne Titmus
Tang Muhan Paige Madden Emma McKeon Rebecca Smith
Zhang Yufei Katie McLaughlin Madi Wilson Kayla Sanchez
Li Bingjie Katie Ledecky Leah Neale Penny Oleksiak
Zhang Yifan Bella Sims Mollie O’Callaghan Katerine Savard
Dong Jie Brooke Forde Meg Harris
Mary-Sophie Harvey
Brianna Throssell Sydney Pickrem
Tamsin Cook

Once the disqualification is confirmed, Katie Ledecky will extend her all-time Olympic medal count from 7 golds and 3 silvers to 8 golds and 2 silvers. Katie McLaughlin and Brooke Forde will become first time Olympic gold medalists. It will also give Summer McIntosh, who swam the lead-off leg on Canada’s relay, her first Olympic medal. Her teammate Penny Oleksiak will earn her eighth Olympic medal, extending her lead as Canada’s most decorated Olympian.

In addition to the changes in medal count for the individual swimmers, the disqualification also impacts the swimming, aquatics, and overall medal tables from the Games.

Updated Tokyo 2020 Swimming Medal Table (includes men’s & women’s open water 10K)

*Note: The medal tables in this post are ranked by Gold medal totals, then Silver medal totals, then Bronze medal totals*

The United States had the lead in the medal table with 11 golds. This 12th gold medal extends their lead over Australia (9 gold medals).

Additionally, it knocks China down into a tie for fourth with the Russian Olympic Committee. Both squads now have 2 golds, 2 silvers, and 1 bronze medal.

RANK COUNTRY GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL
1  United States 12 9 9 30
2  Australia 9 4 8 21
3  Great Britain 4 3 1 8
T-4  China 2 2 1 5
T-4  ROC 2 2 1 5
6  Japan 2 1 0 3
7  Canada 1 3 3 7
8  Hungary 1 2 0 3
9  South Africa 1 1 0 2
10  Brazil 1 0 2 3
11  Germany 1 0 2 3
12  Tunisia 1 0 0 1
13  Netherlands 0 3 0 3
14  Italy 0 2 5 7
15  Hong Kong 0 2 0 2
16  Ukraine 0 1 1 2
17  France 0 1 0 1
18  Sweden 0 1 0 1
19  Switzerland 0 0 2 2
20  Denmark 0 0 1 1
20  Finland 0 0 1 1

Updated Tokyo Aquatics Medal Table (swimming, diving, water polo, artistic swimming)

The disqualification does not change any of the rankings for either the aquatics or overall medal tables. The United States extends its lead in the aquatics table, adding a 13th gold. Meanwhile, China falls back into a tie for nine gold medals with Australia though by virtue of having more silver medals, stay ahead of them in the rankings.

RANK COUNTRY GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL
1  United States 13 11 10 34
2  China 9 9 1 19
3  Australia 9 4 9 22
4  Great Britain 5 3 3 11
5  ROC 4 2 2 8
6  Japan 2 1 0 3
7  Canada 1 4 3 8
8  Hungary 1 2 2 5
9  South Africa 1 1 0 2
10  Brazil 1 0 2 3
11  Germany 1 0 4 5
12  Tunisia 1 0 0 1
12 Serbia 1 0 0 1
14  Netherlands 0 3 0 3
15  Italy 0 2 5 7
16  Hong Kong 0 2 0 2
17  Ukraine 0 1 3 4
18  France 0 1 0 1
18  Sweden 0 1 0 1
18 Greece 0 1 0 1
18 Spain 0 1 0 1
22  Switzerland 0 0 2 2
23  Denmark 0 0 1 1
23  Finland 0 0 1 1
23 Mexico 0 0 1 1

Updated Tokyo 2020 Full Medal Table (all sports)

It’s a similar story in the overall medal table. Before this disqualification, the United States won one more gold than China across all sports. Now, the United States has hit 40 gold medals while China drops down to 37. Despite that, they still lead Japan by 10 golds.

By being promoted to the bronze medal, Canada adds another medal for a total of 25 overall.

RANK COUNTRY GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL
1 United States 40 40 33 113
2 China 37 32 18 87
3 Japan 27 14 17 58
4 Great Britain 22 21 22 65
5 ROC 20 28 23 71
6 Australia 17 8 21 46
7 Netherlands 10 12 14 36
8 France 10 12 11 33
9 Germany 10 11 16 37
10 Italy 10 10 20 40
11 Canada 7 6 12 25
12 Brazil 7 6 8 21
13 New Zealand 7 6 7 20
14 Cuba 7 3 5 15
15 Hungary 6 7 7 20
16 South Korea 6 4 10 20
17 Poland 4 5 5 14
18 Czech Republic 4 4 3 11
19 Kenya 4 4 2 10
20 Norway 4 2 2 8
21 Jamaica 4 1 4 9
22 Spain 3 8 6 17
23 Sweden 3 6 0 9
24 Switzerland 3 4 6 13
25 Denmark 3 4 4 11
26 Croatia 3 3 2 8
27 Iran 3 2 2 7
28 Serbia 3 1 5 9
29 Belgium 3 1 3 7
30 Bulgaria 3 1 2 6
31 Slovenia 3 1 1 5
32 Uzbekistan 3 0 2 5
33 Georgia 2 5 1 8
34 Chinese Taipei 2 4 6 12
35 Turkey 2 2 9 13
36 Greece 2 1 1 4
36 Uganda 2 1 1 4
38 Ecuador 2 1 0 3
39 Ireland 2 0 2 4
39 Israel 2 0 2 4
41 Qatar 2 0 1 3
42 Bahamas 2 0 0 2
42 Kosovo 2 0 0 2
44 Ukraine 1 6 12 19
45 Belarus 1 3 3 7
46 Romania 1 3 0 4
46 Venezuela 1 3 0 4
48 India 1 2 4 7
49 Hong Kong 1 2 3 6
50 Philippines 1 2 1 4
50 Slovakia 1 2 1 4
52 South Africa 1 2 0 3
53 Austria 1 1 5 7
54 Egypt 1 1 4 6
55 Indonesia 1 1 3 5
56 Ethiopia 1 1 2 4
56 Portugal 1 1 2 4
58 Tunisia 1 1 0 2
59 Estonia 1 0 1 2
59 Fiji 1 0 1 2
59 Latvia 1 0 1 2
59 Thailand 1 0 1 2
63 Bermuda 1 0 0 1
63 Morocco 1 0 0 1
63 Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1
66 Colombia 0 4 1 5
67 Azerbaijan 0 3 4 7
68 Dominican Republic 0 3 2 5
69 Armenia 0 2 2 4
70 Kyrgyzstan 0 2 1 3
71 Mongolia 0 1 3 4
72 Argentina 0 1 2 3
72 San Marino 0 1 2 3
74 Jordan 0 1 1 2
74 Malaysia 0 1 1 2
74 Nigeria 0 1 1 2
77 Bahrain 0 1 0 1
77 Saudi Arabia 0 1 0 1
77 Lithuania 0 1 0 1
77 North Macedonia 0 1 0 1
77 Namibia 0 1 0 1
77 Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1
83 Kazakhstan 0 0 8 8
84 Mexico 0 0 4 4
85 Finland 0 0 2 2
86 Botswana 0 0 1 1
86 Burkina Faso 0 0 1 1
86 Côte d’Ivoire 0 0 1 1
86 Ghana 0 0 1 1
86 Grenada 0 0 1 1
86 Kuwait 0 0 1 1
86 Moldova 0 0 1 1
86 Syria 0 0 1 1

In This Story

11
Dan
17 minutes ago

More medals incoming.

Justin Pollard
34 minutes ago

Will we see more articles in the coming days on Chinese disqualifications? Maybe other countries?

Justin Pollard
Reply to  Justin Pollard
33 minutes ago

Oh man … just saw the other article

KRB
42 minutes ago

Nice to see Harvey getting her first Olympic medal

Suzzie2012
43 minutes ago

Paige Maiden becomes first time Olympic Gold medalist as well. She swam in finals.

Person
55 minutes ago

Lets go

Aragon Son of Arathorne
1 hour ago

they steal everything from us. Time to get what’s ours back.

Yikes
Reply to  Aragon Son of Arathorne
28 minutes ago

Ew

Robbos
1 hour ago

Any tables on just the swimming tables (from the swimming pool)?

Nick the biased Aussie
1 hour ago

Embarrassing that you even need to state this.

*Note: The medal tables in this post are ranked by Gold medal totals, then Silver medal totals, then Bronze medal totals*

maverick1993
Reply to  Nick the biased Aussie
7 minutes ago

cause the US were leading the table with the normal way to sort them so need to switch it around xD

