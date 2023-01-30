University of Arizona Swimmer Ty Wells Dies; Cause Unkonwn

University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells died on Friday, January 27, multiple sources have told SwimSwam. He was 23 years old.

A GoFundMe page started to help cover funeral expenses has raised $40,775 as of publishing.

From the GoFundMe page:

Our Arizona Wildcat swimming family was devastated at the sudden passing of one of our most adored swimmers this past Friday. He was a guiding light to all of his friends and teammates as well as to all of us parents. He brought out the best in all of us and cared so deeply for all of his friends. His spirit was contagious, his smile lit up a room and he was a big brother to so many. We are grateful for anything to help his family, Mom and Dad, Sandy and Joe Wells and their daughter Jessica, get thru this difficult time without having to do anything but grieve and cherish the times they had with their beautiful son Ty. He was an incredible young man who left his mark on all of us. He will be remembered by all of us with love in our hearts, FOREVER!! We are all better for knowing this beautiful young man.

Several people close to the program tell SwimSwam that rumors circulating that the death was caused by a motorcycle accident are untrue, and that the Arizona medical examiner is still working to determine the cause of death. The confusion may stem from a 2022 motorcycle accident in California that involved an individual with the same name.

Wells was in his 5th year on the team at Arizona and was majoring in physiology with plans to pursue a career in physical therapy or sports medicine.

A native of Ripon, California, Wells was a 2021-2022 CSCAA Scholar All-American. Last season, Wells finished 12th in the 100 breaststroke at the Pac-12 Championship meet.

While his only NCAA meet of the fall semester was Arizona’s intrasquad, his last competition was the 2022 US Open Championships, where he finished in 50th place in both the 100 breast and 200 breast.

As a senior at Ripon High School in 2018, he qualified for the California High School State Championship meet, where he finished 13th in the 100 yard breaststroke.

Update: Wells’ home club, Ripon Aquatics, emailed their team on Monday about the death. This is what they had to say about Wells: