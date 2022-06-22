UNC Secures Verbal Commitment from In-state Breaststroker Ben Delmar for 2023-24

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ben Delmar from Charlotte, North Carolina, has verbally committed to join the University of North Carolina men’s swimming and diving team in the class of 2027. He will make the two-hour drive to Chapel Hill in the fall of 2023.

“I’m just really excited to join a team that can improve to be one of the best!”

Delmar is a rising senior at Providence High School in Charlotte. At the 2022 NCHSAA 4A State Championships, he placed 4th in the 100 breast (56.80) and 11th in the 200 IM (1:54.54) and contributed to the 8th-place 200 medley relay (breast leg) and the 10th-place 400 free relay.

Delmar swims year-round with SwimMAC Carolina. He updated every single one of his SCY times (200/500 free, 100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM) in March at the 2022 Speedo Southern Premier. He finished 5th in the 200 breast, 11th in the 100 breast, 12th in the 400 IM, and 19th in the 200 IM. A few weeks later, he did the same thing in long course meters at Indy Sectionals, notching PBs in the 100/200 breast (1:04.72/2:16.29) and 200/400 IM (2:11.39/4:35.63), placing 5th, 3rd, 11th, and 9th, respectively. Delmar dropped another half-second in the 200 breast at International Team Trials, which earned him a spot on the U.S. roster for Junior Pan Pacific Championships being held from August 24-27 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Best SCY times:

200 breast – 1:58.67

100 breast – 55.82

400 IM – 3:59.61

200 IM – 1:52.84

100 fly – 52.78

500 free – 4:47.84

200 free – 1:46.82

Delmar will join verbal commit Tucker Valliere in the Tar Heels’ class of 2027. His best 200 breast time would have scored in the C final at ACC Championships this past season, but he’s still a bit off in his other events, where it took 54.22 in the 100 breast and 1:46.65 / 3:53.14 in the 200/400 IM to get second swims.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.