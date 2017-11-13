UCSD On a Roll: Reels in DACA Sprinter Nathaniel Lee

Nathaniel Lee of San Jose, California has announced his verbal commitment to the University of California, San Diego for 2018-19. Also in the Tritons’ class of 2022 will be fellow commits Ivan Kurakin, Mason Thompson, and Spencer Daily.

“I can proudly say that I verbally commit to UC San Diego. I am so thankful and excited to be swimming under Coach David Marsh and Coach Marko Djordjevic while furthering my education with UC San Diego‘s remarkable computer science programs. I knew from the moment I met the team that this was the university for me. Now I can’t wait to become a part of the Triton family and go past my limits. GO TRITONS!!!”

Lee is a sprinter out of De Anza Cupertino Aquatics who, after a nearly 3-year absence from USA Swimming, has made great strides over the last year in his events. Swimming for Lynbrook High School at the SCVAL league championships, he swept the sprint free events, winning the 50 in 21.56 and the 100 in 48.33. At the Central Coast Section Championships, he took 4th in the 50 (21.27) and 4th in the 100 (46.62), qualifying for the CIF State Meet in both events. He then went on to the California State Championships and dropped even more time, clocking a 21.19 in the 50 for 18th, and a 46.21 in the 100 for 12th.

In long-course season he finished the summer with a U.S. Open time in the 50 free (23.69) and a Winter Juniors cut in the 100 (52.61).

50 free – 21.19

100 free – 46.21

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].