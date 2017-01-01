UCLA Dominates In Final 2016 Meet

Meet Stats

Hosted by Hawaii

December 18, 2016

Score Oregon State 172, Dartmouth 111 Hawaii 189, Oregon State 102 Hawaii 216.5, Dartmouth 78.5 UCLA 231.5, Hawaii 65.5 UCLA 235, Oregon State 56 UCLA 247.5, Dartmouth 47.5



Press Release

Courtesy of UCLA Athletics

The UCLA women’s swimming and diving teams wrapped up their fall campaign on Sunday against the University of Hawaii. The Bruins topped the Rainbow Wahine 231.50-65.50, racking up 14 first-place finishes in as many events. Sophomore Eloise Belanger swept the boards, putting her at eight wins on the season.

200 Medley Relay

The UCLA foursome of Linnea Mack , Isabella Goldsmith , Katie Grover , and Caroline McTaggart kicked things off by posting the top time in the 200 Medley Relay (1:44.30). Also finishing in the top five was the Bruin B squad. Madison White , Sarah Kaunitz , Amy Okada , and Savannah Steffen checked in at fourth with a 1:45.54.

1000 Freestyle

In the first individual event of the meet, Margaux Verger Gourson and Katy Campbell went 1-2 in the 1000 Free. Verger Gourson clocked a 10:07.66 to finish 12 seconds ahead of Campbell in second.

200 Freestyle

UCLA freshmen Kenisha Liu and Cali Raukar posted top-three finishes in the 200 Free on Sunday. Liu swam a 1:50.12 to finish first, while Raukar registered a 1:53.17 to place third. Also in the top five, Carly Reid swam the fourth-best time of the event (1:54.43). Finishing eighth, Sandra Soe checked in at 1:56.48.

100 Backstroke

The Bruins tallied five top-eight finishes in the 100 Back, led by White’s first-place time of 54.91. Madison Varisco and Delisle also finished in the top five. Varisco placed fourth (57.90), followed by Delisle in fifth (58.53). Natalie Amberg and Kwok checked in at seventh and eighth, respectively.

100 Breaststroke

Junior Sarah Kaunitz posted the top time in the 100 Breast (1:05.55), while Emma Schanz placed fourth with a 1:05.89. Winkler swam a 1:06.41 in a three-way tie for sixth. Rounding out the Bruins competing in the event, Goldsmith clocked a 1:07.09 to finish ninth.

200 Butterfly

Okada and Grover went 1-2 in the 200 Fly on Sunday. Okada cruised to a first-place finish with a 2:03.19, followed by Grover in second with a 2:04.60. Checking in at 10th, Emily Hammond swam a 2:14.12.

50 Freestyle

The Bruins dominated the splash and dash, tallying five top-nine finishes. Mack led the pack with the top time of 23.09, followed by McTaggart (23.57) and Maisie Jameson (23.85) in second and third. Steffen placed sixth at 24.33, while Maddy Burnham finished ninth (25.04).

100 Freestyle

In her second win of the meet, Mack recorded the top time in the 100 Free (50.11). McTaggart checked in at third (51.59), followed by Raukar in fifth (52.58). Reid finished 13th with a time of 54.92.

200 Backstroke

White registered her second win of the meet in the 200 Back. The senior swam a 1:58.88 to beat Hawaii’s Tahna Lindquist by four seconds. Delisle and Amberg placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

200 Breaststroke

Four Bruins finished in the top six in the 200 Breast, led by Liu’s top time of 2:16.87. Schanz checked in at second with a 2:18.92, while Winkler placed fourth at 2:21.14. Escalas finished sixth with a time of 2:23.53.

500 Freestyle

The Bruins went 1-2-3 in the 500 Free. Soe posted the top time of 4:59.63, followed by Lisa Kaunitz (5:03.05) and Campbell (5:03.46) in second and third. Also competing in the event, freshman Leeza Shashkova swam a 5:21.28 to finish 11th.

100 Butterfly

Okada completed the sweep of Sunday’s butterfly events when she registered a win in the 100 Fly. With a 56.06, Okada edged Grover in second (56.97). Steffen and Varisco placed fourth and fifth, respectively, while Burnham checked in at 10th.

200 Individual Medley

Liu registered her second win of the meet when she posted the top time of 2:02.92 in the 200 IM. Schanz and Goldsmith also finished in the top five. Schanz’ 2:06.57 put her in third place ahead of Goldsmith in fourth at 2:07.73. Sarah Kaunitz clocked a 2:10.74 to finish sixth.

400 Freestyle Relay

In the final swim event of the meet, the Bruin quartet of McTaggart, Mack, White, and Liu recorded the top time in the 400 Free Relay (3:29.33). The UCLA B squad—Jameson, Steffen, Okada, and Raukar—placed third with a 3:35.72.

Diving

On the boards, the Bruins went 1-2-3-4 in both events, led by Belanger’s top marks of 318.30 in the 3-meter final and 321.90 in the 1-meter final. Junior Maria Polyakova checked in at second in both events. Sophomore Kat Friese and junior Ciara Monahan placed third and fourth, respectively, in the 3-meter event, while switching spots in the 1-meter final.

Rounding out the Bruins competing in the diving events, sophomores Madeline Russell and Traci Shiver finished 10th and 11th, respectively, in the 3-meter. In the 1-meter final, Shiver placed 10th and Russell finished 12th.

The Bruins return to action in the New Year when they host Kansas and Boise State Jan. 6 at 12 pm PT. Closing out the 2016-17 home campaign the following weekend, the swim team welcomes Utah Jan. 13 while the diving team hosts the Bruin Diving Invitational Jan. 13-15.

Press Release

Courtesy of Oregon State Athletics

The Oregon State women’s swimming team recorded a split Sunday at a tri-meet while on their training trip in Hawaii this past weekend. The Beavers fell to the University of Hawaii, 189-102, but picked up the split recording a 172-111 against Dartmouth College.

Freshman Felicia Anderson highlighted the Beavs, recording a first place finish in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 56.39 and a second place finish in the 200-yard with a touch at 2:02.76.

Juniors, Allie Kilroy and Corrine Shigeta , added points for the Beavers as they finished first and second, respectfully in the 100-yard breaststroke.

In the 200-yard butterfly, senior Jesikah Cavanaugh took first place with a time of 2:09.32.

Senior Sophie MacEwan also finished well in the 50-yard freestyle, as she finished second with a time of 24.07.

Oregon State capped off the day with a first place finish in the 400-yard free relay posting a time of 3:31.93.

Oregon State will return to Corvallis on December 29th before heading to the desert on January 5th for dual meets against Arizona State, Arizona and Northern Arizona.

For more information on the Oregon State swim team, follow the team on Twitter and Instagram at @BeaverSwim or its Facebook page at /BeaverSwimming.

OREGON STATE ATHLETICS’ EVERYDAY CHAMPIONS CULTURE

Through the power of sport, we help people discover and pursue their passions, talents and purpose in order to live a life of balance and positive contribution.