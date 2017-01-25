UBC Leads U Sports Rankings As Conference Championships Approach

After nine weeks of U Sports (Canadian collegiate) swimming, the University of British Colombia is ranked first in both the men’s and women’s U Sports rankings with Toronto sitting in second.

The rankings remain completely unchanged from the week eight rankings with no movements throughout the top 10, and the top 10 schools all staying within the top 10.

WEEK 9 MEN’S SCORES

1. UBC 775 pts / (1)

2. Toronto 354 / (2)

3. Calgary 345 / (3)

4. Alberta 290 / (4)

5. Victoria 222 / (5)

6. Laval 165 / (6)

7. McGill 114 / (7)

8. Ottawa 87 / (8)

9. Montreal 86 / (9)

10. Sherbrooke 85 / (10)

WEEK 9 WOMEN’S SCORES

1. UBC 682 pts / (1)

2. Toronto 406 / (2)

3. Montreal 370 / (3)

4. Alberta 219 / (4)

5. Calgary 211 / (5)

6. Victoria 150 / (6)

7. Manitoba 121 / (7)

8. Dalhousie 96 / (8)

9. Regina 95 / (9)

10. UQAM 90 / (10)

CANADA WEST

Based on this poll the University of British Columbia men and women are the clear favourites to win the Canada West Conference Championships. They’re overridden with talent, featuring plenty of Olympians who are fresh off competing in Rio.

On the men’s side the University of Calgary Dinos are ranked third overall, and second within the Canada West Conference. Not too far behind them are both Alberta and Victoria.

As for the women, Alberta is ranked fourth overall, and second to UBC in the Canada West conference. Calgary is just eight points behind in third.

Men’s Canada West Standings

UBC (1) Calgary (3) Alberta (4)

Women’s Canada West Standings

UBC (1) Alberta (4) Calgary (5)

OUA

The OUA conference looks to be completely dominated by the University of Toronto. Both the men’s and women’s teams own the second overall spots in U Sports, and the top spots in the OUA.

On the men’s side, the University of Ottawa GeeGees are the only other school in Ontario ranked within the top 10. Western and Guelph are tied for third overall in the conference and tied for 12th overall in U Sports.

There are no other Ontario schools besides Toronto in the top 10 for the women. Wilfred Laurier University is the next ranked Ontario school sitting in 13th. Western ranks 15th in U Sports to round out the top three schools in the division.

Men’s OUA Standings

Toronto (2) Ottawa (8) Western/Guelph (12)

Women’s OUA Standings

Toronto (2) Laurier (13) Western (15)

RSEQ

In the RSEQ division the Laval men are currently ranked the highest, although the placings of the other schools within the division indicate that this might be the closest conference. Laval is sitting in sixth overall with McGill right behind them in seventh. Also in the top 10 is Montreal in ninth. Sherbrooke cracked the top 10 as well, sitting in 10th just behind Montreal.

The Montreal women, however, appear to be the clear leaders in the RSEQ division. They’re currently ranked third overall in U Sports. Only one other RSEQ team is ranked within the top 10, that’s UQAM in 10th place.

Men’s RSEQ Standings

Laval (6)

McGill (7)

Montreal (9)

Women’s RSEQ Standings

Montreal (3)

UQAM (10)

Laval (11)

AUS

Dalhousie is by far the most dominant in the AUS division. Although no AUS school was ranked within the top 10 for the men, Dalhousie sits in 11th, 13 points behind 10th place Sherbrooke. With their 72 points, they’re way ahead of all other schools in the conference. UNB, Memorial, Mount Alison, and Acadia University are the other schools within the conference who have any sort of point total sitting in 18th, 21st, 22nd, and 23rd respectively.

On the women’s side, Dalhousie managed to crack the top 10 with an eighth place ranking. They’re also well ahead of all other schools in the division. In fact, Acadia and Memorial are the only two schools with any sort of point total.

Men’s AUS Standings

Dalhousie (11)

UNB (18)

Memorial (21)

Women’s AUS Standings