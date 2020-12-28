Tuncel Takes Turkish 800 Free Record, Unlu 100 Free Age Record

2020 TURKISH LC NATIONAL TEAM SELECTION MEET

Friday, December 25th – Sunday, December 27th

Istanbul, Turkey

LCM (50m)

Results

In addition to the monster Turkish record set by 15-year-old Merve Tuncel in the women’s 1500m free, the teen also took down the national 800m free mark while competing at the Turkish LC National Team Selection Meet.

Hitting the wall in a time of 8:23.34, Tuncel impressed yet again, knocking down Beril Bocekler’s previous Turkish national record of 8:32.65 set in July of 2019. Not only did the Enka Spor Kuluebue athlete easily overtake that mark, but she also laid waste to her own previous PB of 8:43.24 in this event. That previous time was produced en route to t10th place at the 2019 World Junior Championships.

In terms of U.S. 15-16-year-olds, Tuncel’s time would rank as the 4th fastest ever in the age group. Worldwide this season, Tuncel checks-in as the 4th fastest performer in this event.

An additional record went down in the men’s 200m breast event, with Berkay Ogretir reaping the top prize in the men’s 200m breast. Touching in a time of 2:09.86, the 22-year-old slid under his previous Turkish national standard of 2:10.64 he produced almost exactly 1 year ago. Splits for Ogretir this weekend include 1:02.29/1:07.57.

Also on the men’s side, 18-year-old Batur Unlu produced a new Turkish Age Record in the 100m free, touching in a PB of 49.87. Although his tie missed Doga Celi’s overall record of 49.13, the Georgia Tech swimmer’s outing was enough to overtake Emre Sakci’s 17-18-yr-old record of 50.00 that’s been on the books for 5 years.