Torrie Huske Breaks Own 17-18 NAG with 49.70 100 Fly at PV Champs

2021 Potomac Valley SC Championship Series – Wave II

March 18-21, 2021

Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center, Manassss, VA

SCY

Results on Meet Mobile as “2021 PV SC Championship Series – Wave II”

18 year-old Torri Huske of Arlington Aquatic Club broke her own 17-18 National Age Group record with a 49.70 in the 100 fly this evening at the Potomac Valley Short Course Championships Series.

Huske dipped under 50.0 for the second time, lowering her own personal best (and previous NAG record) of 49.95 from the VHSL Class 6 State Championships last month. That swim also set a national high school record, one of two that day from Huske.

Her time from tonight also moves Huske up to #6 on the all-time fastest performers in the event.

All-Time Performers 100 Yard Fly

Louise Hansson / Maggie MacNeil – 49.26 (tie) Erika Brown – 49.38 Kelsi Dahlia – 49.43 Claire Curzan – 49.51 Torri Huske – 49.70 Kate Douglass – 49.73 Regan Smith – 49.88 Katie McLaughlin – 49.97 Natalie Coughlin – 50.01

It’s worth noting that the 15-16 NAG record is actually a bit faster than the 17-18, thanks to Claire Curzan’s 49.51 earlier this month. Meanwhile, both MacNeil and Douglass will be looking to improve their times when they square off tomorrow at the NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships.

Huske, who’s committed to Stanford for next year, will also be swimming the 50 free tonight, and is scheduled to swim the 200 free, 200 fly, 100 free, and 200 IM later this week.

Update:

Huske went 21.39 in the 50 free, moving her from #3 to #2 all-time in the 17-18 age group, only 0.07s behind NAG record holder Simone Manuel. Huske’s previous best time was a 21.43.