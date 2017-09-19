Top Ten Storylines Of The 2017-18 NCAA Season

Below, check out the top ten storylines of the upcoming NCAA season.

10. Abbey Weitzeil Looks To Build Off Freshman Year At Cal

In March of 2015, in just her senior year of high school, Abbey Weitzeil swam the fastest 50 yard free in history by a woman. She clocked 21.12 at the American Short Course Championships, knocking a full 0.15 off of the previous record. Already committed to swim for Cal the following season, she announced later that month that she had decided to defer her freshman year in order to prepare for the Olympics.

That moved ended up to be a smart one. She won both the 50 and 100 free at the Olympic Trials, and went on to make the Olympic final in the 100 and pick up a pair of relay medals.

However, her first season with the Golden Bears was a rough one by her own admission. She still had some decent swims at her first NCAAs, finishing 5th in the 50 and putting together some key relay legs, but overall it wasn’t up to her lofty standards.

Now with freshman year behind her, what does this season have in store for the Canyons Aquatic Club alum? For one, she has a legitimate shot at Simone Manuel in the 50 free. Manuel did go 21.17 to win last season, but Weitzeil has been faster. She wasn’t bad last year, going 21.5 for 5th, but should be able to get back in the 21-low range in 2018.

We should also see a big improvement in her 100 free. She finished 8th in a time of 47.79 in March, but was able to uncork a 45.96 relay leg the night prior in the 400 medley (albeit with a -0.13 reaction, which got the team disqualified and stripped of the title). She’s been as fast as 46.29 flat start, and while Manuel may be too far ahead in this event, she should be able to challenge Mallory Comerford for the runner-up slot.

Though she still wasn’t on top form this summer, getting herself on the World Championship team was a definite confidence booster heading into this season.

9. Arizona State Men Turning A Corner

Ever since Bob Bowman took over as head coach at Arizona State, the men’s team has seen a revival.

In 2015 they scored zero points, and only sent one swimmer, Tadas Duskinas, to NCAAs. Bowman came in for the start of the 2016 season, and though there were some major improvements, including defeating their in-state rivals from Arizona for the first time since 2002, they still only mustered two points at the National Championships. But in 2017 they jumped from bottom-feeder to major player.

They rocketed past the Wildcats for 4th place at the Pac-12 Championships, beating them by 171 points after trailing by 167 in 2016. They earned 100 points at NCAAs to place 14th overall, highlighted by scoring in all five relays, including a 6th place finish in the 4×100 free ahead of the defending champion NC State Wolfpack.

They’ll be a team to watch for this year as they continue to improve. Leading the charge is sophomore Cameron Craig, who won the Pac-12 200 free title in his freshman year and finished 5th at NCAAs. They will lose a few key pieces in Richard Bohus and Duskinas, but have a solid recruit class coming in including #7 ranked Grant House.

Since Bowman has come on they’ve started to attract more and higher quality recruits, and though they may see a slight point regression this year with the loss of Bohus, they’ve turned the corner and could find themselves inside the top-10 sooner rather than later.

8. Comerford Leads Rising Louisville Squad

After a massive breakout last year, Louisville junior Mallory Comerford won’t be sneaking up on anyone this season. She was sensational at the NCAA Championships, leading a young group to top-8 finishes in all four relays she swam, and had arguably the performance of the meet when she tied Katie Ledecky for the 200 free title. She followed that up with five gold medals at the 2017 World Championships (all relays), establishing herself on the international stage for the first time.

While Comerford won’t fly under the radar, this Louisville team very well could. All three of their free relays featured three freshman and Comerford, who was a sophomore. With the same team intact and the majority of teams who finished ahead of them losing a key piece or two, they have a legitimate shot to finish in the top three or maybe even win a relay if the stars align.

Though they will feel the loss of breaststroker Andrea Cottrell, who was key on the medley relays and scored 25 points herself, incoming Russian Maria Astashkina should soften that blow.

With Comerford at the helm, this team has sky-high potential over the next few years. The majority of the hype has been out west recently with Cal and Stanford, and rightly so, but Louisville could steal some of that thunder back this season. The Bears and Cardinal were the only two teams to win a relay last year, but the Cardinals will be the right there this year.

7. Men’s Breaststroke Vaccum

Men’s breaststroke is the most wide open stroke in the NCAA this year without question. A scene that was not too recently dominated by the likes of Kevin Cordes, Josh Prenot and Will Licon, who had a memorable three-way battle in the 200 breast at the U.S. Olympic Trials, is now strikingly bare.

Licon has dominated recently, winning three consecutive 200 titles, and completed the breaststroke sweep last year swimming the 100 for the first time in his senior year. Including Licon, five of the top-8 from the 100 and four of the top-8 from the 200 breast at NCAAs have graduated.

Where does that leave the events? Wide open, especially with no noteworthy breaststrokers entering as freshman.

Cal senior Connor Hoppe and USC junior Carsten Vissering lead the charge in the 100, while seniors Mauro Castillo Luna (Texas A&M) and Carlos Claverie (Louisville) were the top finishers in the 200 last year out of those returning.

Will someone step up this year and assert themselves as the man to beat? It’s certainly possible. Licon was five seconds slower than Cordes in 2014, finishing 12th, and managed to steal the title from him the next season. One name to keep an eye on this season is Jonathan Tybur, another Texas A&M senior who exploded for a big LC personal best of 2:10.94 in the 200 at U.S. World Trials.

However, what is more likely is that both events are completely wide open when we get to NCAAs, which, though it lacks star power, makes for exciting racing nonetheless. And that may well be the last time we see that in breaststroke for a while, with Reece Whitley entering the following season with Cal.

6. Women’s Field Stacked With Defending Champions

One of the most exciting things to look forward to in an NCAA season is who’s gone, who’s new, and which national titles will be up for grabs once March rolls around. However, the women’s side could lack that type of drama this year.

Out of 13 individual swimming events, only one won’t feature the defending champion. And out of the remaining 12, ten of the remaining events have a defending champ who is an individual Olympic medalist. The only defending champ who doesn’t have an Olympic medal to her name is Ella Eastin, and she was pretty dominant in winning the 200 fly and 400 IM last year.

The women’s 100 fly is the lone event which won’t feature the defending champion, as Cal’s Farida Osman has graduated, but other than that it doesn’t look like there will be a lot of turnover at the top.

For freestyle, Simone Manuel has a handle on the sprints, Katie Ledecky on distance, and those two will battle Mallory Comerford for the 200 crown. Kathleen Baker has a stranglehold on back, as does Lilly King on breast, and Eastin has the 200 fly and 400 IM under control. And then there’s the 200 IM, where Baker and Eastin will throw down for the second straight year.

There were plenty of big names who graduated last year, including Olivia Smoliga, Leah Smith, Kierra Smith and Madisyn Cox, but the names at the top don’t appear to be changing. Chances are that will be the case again next year, as Eastin, Manuel, Comerford, Baker and King all head into their junior years. Ledecky still has three more years.

5. Ryan Hoffer’s Freshman Campaign

There are a lot of comparisons that can be drawn between Cal freshman Ryan Hoffer and Florida senior Caeleb Dressel.

They both went sub-19 in the 50 free in high school, annihilate their competition on underwaters, and have a much wider range than the traditional freestyle sprinter. Dressel was also the first 18-and-under swimmer to break 42 seconds in the 100 free, going 41.90. That was while he was in his freshman year in 2015. Later that year, at just 17, Hoffer exploded to go 41.23. What can this kid do on the NCAA scene?

With Dressel completing his eligibility this year, he pretty much has the 50 and 100 free locked up. And that could be a good thing for Hoffer. Without Dressel, he could easily be seen by many as the favorite to win the 100 title, which is a lot of pressure for a freshman. Without that, he can settle into his new surroundings and head into his first NCAAs without a target on his back.

Dressel did win the 50 in his first year, but was only a consolation finalist in his other events. While Hoffer may not win an individual title this season, he should make three A-finals and contend for multiple relay wins with the Golden Bears.

Will he evolve to what Dressel has become over the next four years? Only time will tell, but one thing is for certain: he’s an exciting addition to the NCAA stage, and fans should cherish this talent and sit back and enjoy the show.

4. Coaching Changes And Their Impact

There were a few major coaching changes over the summer. What impact will they have this year – both on the teams that gained and the teams that lost?

To recap, Rick DeMont announced his retirement from Arizona after 30 years with the program. That led to Augie Busch being hired there, returning to his alma mater after previously serving as head coach at the University of Virginia. With Busch gone, UVA hired Todd Desorbo, who was an associate coach with NC State.

Desorbo worked primarily with the Wolfpack sprint group, which is what they’ve been known for in their recent meteoric rise. NC State may lose an edge without Desorbo, but with the likes of Ryan Held and Justin Ress in the lineup, they’ll be fine.

But Desorbo should drastically help UVA, a team that finished last in the men’s 200 and 400 free relays at NCAAs, and failed to register a point. He should also help the women’s team which performed well last season but has been hit with a few major losses, including Olympic medalist Leah Smith.

As for Busch and the Wildcats, they’ll have their work cut out for them. They’ve seen many of their big names transfer elsewhere, and Busch didn’t produce the best results with Virginia. He will bring assistant Cory Chitwood with him, who coached Smith with Virginia, but the men in particular will need a big campaign to improve on their 24th place, 36.5 point performance in March.

3. Schooling Looks To Redeem, Quah To Build On NCAA Performances

The 2017-18 season will be one of redemption for Texas Longhorn Joseph Schooling. After repeating as the 100 and 200 fly NCAA champion as a sophomore, the 22-year-old won Singapore’s first-ever Olympic gold medal at the 2016 Games in the 100 fly.

At the top of the sport, Schooling took a break. And rightly so. However, it showed at the NCAA Championships.

He relinquished the 100 and 200 butterfly titles for the first time since grasping them as a freshman. His performance in the 100 was still his fastest ever, slipping under 44 seconds for the first time, but losing out to Dressel, his former teammate with the Bolles School Sharks, left him unsatisfied.

The next morning he swam the 200 fly prelims and it wasn’t pretty. The two-time defending champ and NCAA Record holder finished 37th out of 41 swimmers, going nearly four seconds slower than his season best and exactly 7.5 slower than his record.

There was a Singaporean on the podium that night however, as Cal freshman Zheng Wen Quah emerged to finish as the runner-up to Schooling’s teammate and friendly rival Jack Conger. Quah only joined the Golden Bears halfway through the season, but quickly proved to be one of the NCAA’s best with his incredible showing of 1:38.83.

Though Schooling’s showing in the 200 fly was really the only blunder on his NCAA meet, adding four relay titles and a third place finish in the 50 free to his runner-up 100 fly, he’ll be swimming for redemption this season. Can he regain his butterfly titles this season with a renewed focus? It will be tough.

Not only did Dressel defeat Schooling in the 100 fly at NCAAs, he dismantled him at the World Championships by nearly a full second. He has his work cut out for him there, but is certainly capable of returning to the top. As for the 200, it looks like it could very well come down to a battle of the Singaporeans now that Conger has graduated. If Schooling focuses on this race, which isn’t a sure thing but seems likely, he should be able to be back on the top of the podium.

As for Quah, who knows what he has in store. He was faster than Schooling was as a freshman, and is pegged by many to take the 200 fly crown this year. While Schooling will be looking to redeem, Quah will aim to build on his breakthrough championships. Who will be the better Singaporean? Time will tell.

2. Stanford Women

After winning the NCAA title by a whopping 160.5 points last season, the Stanford Cardinal women project to be dominant once again. They’ve lost Lia Neal, who was an integral piece to their puzzle, but bringing in the #1 ranked recruit class in the nation certainly softens the blow.

Joining the likes of Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel and Ella Eastin will be Brooke Forde, who is capable of coming in and finishing top three in the 400 IM. Along with that, she’s in-line to go top-8 in the 200 IM and top-16 in the 200 breast, and can contribute on relays if needed.

Along with Forde, who was ranked as the #4 recruit by us last summer but could easily be seen as #1 now, Stanford has four more swimmers who are ranked in the top-12, all of whom have the potential to score individually, contribute on relays, or both at NCAAs.

Adding that class to Ledecky, Manuel and Eastin, along with individual scorers Ally Howe, Megan Byrnes, Leah Stevens, Allie Szekely, Janet Hu, Katie Drabot and Kim Williams, there will be no stopping the Cardinal this year.

They should win back-to-back NCAA titles for the first time since 1995-96, and could improve on their 160.5 point margin of victory, which was the largest since Auburn defeated Georgia by 163 in 2003.

1. Dressel Swims For His Collegiate Legacy

Ever since entering the collegiate system for the 2014-15 season, Caeleb Dressel has consistently one-upped himself.

Winning the 50 free as a freshman was a massive breakthrough, but he has evolved over the past two seasons into arguably the best male sprinter in the world. He obliterated the record books in his sophomore season in the 50 free, winning a second consecutive title, and added a win in the 100 where he broke Nathan Adrian’s American record.

From one, to two, to three. Dressel swept all three of his individual events last season, including adding a third NCAA record in the 100 fly, where he defeated reigning Olympic champion Joseph Schooling. His 100 free clocking of 40.00 was otherworldly, and he joined Vladimir Morozov in the sub-18 club with multiple 17-second relay splits.

Will he top himself once again?

Based on the season he had, it seems he can do whatever he sets his mind to. His performance at the World Championships this summer was nothing short of astonishing, so anything seems possible at this point. He’s essentially racing for his collegiate legacy, to leave a stamp on his four years as a Gator. But what more can he do?

Going 3-for-3 in back-to-back years would be something. A sub-40 100 free would be incredible. Breaking 18 in the 50 free, though much less likely, would be earth-shattering. And then there’s the relays, where he’ll have a great chance to lead his Florida Gators to a national title or two, something he hasn’t done yet in his collegiate career.

The sky is the limit.