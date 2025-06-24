Top Stars Set To Clash At Indy Spring Cup And Arizona Senior State (Psych Sheets)

With a longer-than-usual seven-week gap—compared to the typical three to four weeks—between the U.S. Trials and this summer’s major international meet, the World Championships in Singapore, many top American swimmers will turn to tune-up meets across the country. This includes international athletes training with U.S.-based programs, all seeking one last racing opportunity before competition begins on July 26.

Two of the most notable meets are the Indy Spring Cup, scheduled for June 25-28, Wednesday through Saturday, at the IUPUI Natatorium in Indianapolis, the same venue that hosted the U.S. World Championship Trials earlier this month, and the Arizona Senior State meet, which will run June 26-29, Thursday through Sunday.

The Spring Cup will showcase most of the top talent from Bowman’s Texas training squad, making it one of the most exciting domestic meets of the summer.

Competing in a wide range of events, four-time Olympic champion Leon Marchand is entered in the 100 and 400 freestyle, 100 and 200 breaststroke, 200 backstroke, 200 butterfly, and the 200 individual medley.

Team USA’s most versatile male swimmer, Shaine Casas, will swim the 50 and 100 free, 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM. He qualified to race the 50 back, 100 fly, 200 IM, and the 4×100 free relay at the upcoming World Championships after earning a spot in only the 200 IM at last summer’s Olympics.

Holding the 100 backstroke world record and two Olympic gold medals, Regan Smith is set for the 100 free, 100 and 200 back, 100 and 200 fly, and 200 IM.

After recently becoming the second-fastest American ever in the 400 free at the Trials, Rex Maurer has entered the 100, 200, and 400 free, 200 back, and both the 200 and 400 IM.

The bronze medalist in the 200 free at Paris, Luke Hobson, is entered in the 100, 200, and 400 free events.

Simone Manuel, the 2016 Olympic champion in the 100 free and current American record holder who finished third at the Trials, will compete in the 50, 100, and 200 free, as well as the 100 fly.

Those are just a few of the many big names headed to Indy, with Herbie Behm-trained Patrick Sammon, Jonny Kulow, Ilya Kharun, Taylor Ruck, and Michael Andrew among the headliners for the Arizona meet.

Ruck will compete in the 50, 100, and 200 free events. Kulow is entered in the 50, 100, and 200 free as well; he finished fifth in the 4×100 free relay spot at Trials and just missed out on an individual spot in the 50 free by placing third. Sammon, who took silver in the 100 free at Trials and will race that event individually at the World Championships in Singapore, is also competing in the same three distances.

Andrew will swim the 50 breast, 100 breast, 50 fly, and 50 free. Adam Chaney will represent the Devils for the first time since announcing his transfer from Florida to ASU, competing in the 50 and 100 free, as well as the 50 and 100 back.

Kharun will swim an off event in the form of the 100 back, along with his more familiar 50 free and signature 200 fly. He recently dominated the fly events at the Canadian Trials, posting personal bests including a blazing 50.37 in the 100 fly and a Canadian record, world-leading 22.68 in the 50 fly. He also recorded his second-fastest 200 fly ever at 1:53.41, just shy of his personal best of 1:52.80, set when he earned double bronze in the 100 and 200 fly in Paris.

See a full list of key entries (not a comprehensive list) for both meets, along with psych sheet links, below.

Indy Spring Cup

Wednesday, June 25 – Saturday, June 28, 2025

IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

LCM (50 meters)

Psych Sheets

Key Entries:

Arizona Senior State

Thursday, June 26 – Sunday, June 29, 2025

Chandler High School Pool, Chandler, AZ

LCM (50 meters)

Psych Sheets

Key Entries: