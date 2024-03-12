Toledo Fires Head Swimming & Diving Coach Brie Golbig After 7th-Place Finish at MAC Meet

Toledo announced on Monday afternoon that they had “relieved” head women’s swimming & diving coach Brie Globig of her duties with the program after five seasons with the Rockets. The move comes less than two weeks after Toledo finished 7th out of 8 teams at the MAC Championships with 230 points.

Globig finished her Toledo career with a 13-25 (.342) record in dual meets, the worst record by any head coach in at least the last 35 years of the program’s history.

She took over a program that was already at the bottom of the conference (they were 7th in 2018-2019), and after an initial jump to 6th place in 2020, Globig’s first season leading the program, they finished 7th, 8th, 7th, and 7th over the last four years of her tenure. She served one season as interim head coach before getting the job on a full-time basis in April 2020.

When she took over the program, she was one of the youngest Division I head coaches in the country, having finished her own college career at Division II East Stroudsburg State University in 2012. She then spent four years as the head coach at her alma mater and a year as a graduate assistant at California University (Pa.).

The Rockets set one program record at the 2024 MAC Championships when 5th-year senior Lauren Kilgore swam 53.46 in prelims of the 100 fly before placing 7th in the final. Kilgore led the team with 37 individual points at the meet. She and fellow 5th-year Kennedy Lovell (7th, 200 free, 1:49.57) were the team’s two A-Finalists at the 2024 meet.

“We are very grateful for Coach Globig’s service to the University of Toledo,” said Toledo Director of Athletics Bryan B. Blair. “We will work diligently to find the next head coach for Toledo Swimming and Diving.”

Blair took over the department in 2022 at just 37 years old, which made him the youngest FBS Athletics Director in the country at the time.