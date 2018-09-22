TNAQ Breaststroker Allison Barclay Verbally Commits to Assumption

Allison Barclay of Knoxville, Tennessee has announced she will swim for Assumption College in 2019-20.

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Assumption College! I’m so thankful for all my coaches, family, and friends who helped me throughout this process. Go Hounds!”

A senior at Bearden High School, Barclay swims 100/200/500 free. She finished 14th in the 500 free and 17th in the 200 free at the Tennessee TISCA High School Championships as a junior. Barclay does her club swimming under head coach Larry Hough at Tennessee Aquatics. After achieving PBs in the 200/500 free at the state high school meet, she went on to close out short-course season at Southern Premier Invitational. There she competed in the 100/200/500 free and 100/200 fly and took home a new PB in the 100 fly. This summer she had an outstanding long-course season, going best times in the LCM 100/200/400/800 free, 100 back, 50/200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Barclay’s times will make her an immediate-impact player on the Greyhounds’ roster. Assumption finished 45.5 points behind first-place Southern Connecticut State at last year’s Northeast-10 Championships. Barclay would have scored in the B finals of the 100 free, 200 free, and 500 free. She will join a freestyle group that boasts 500 free A-finalist Anne Guadalupi and B-finalist Sydney LaQue, 200 free A-finalist Colleen Kurtz and B-finalists LaQue and Emma Magna, and 100 free A-finalist Abbey Holmes and B-finalists Magna and Sydney Rangulong.

Top times (SCY/LCM):

100 free: 54.93/1:04.28

200 free: 1:57.83/2:16.21

500 free: 5:10.99/4:39.99