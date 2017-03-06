The Time You Missed Your Child’s Race

It was during a Long Course meet.

While enjoying a delightful conversation with a Swim Dad

(chatting about everything, BUT swim – the best kind of

meet conversation) – Swim Dad looks at me and says, “Oh,

oh, oh, oh …nooooooo, we missed your girl’s race! I am so

so so sorry!”

I said, “I’m not. It’s okay. I am here. She knows I am here

and it’s okay. I wanted to listen and talk with you and I

should have paid more attention to the events. And…”

So our conversation continues. We are telling funny tales

of, “The time that…”

When suddenly, I say, “OH MY GOD, we just missed your

son’s race! I am so so sorry!”

At this point we agreed to lie. Forever bonded over an

untruth. We ceremoniously rushed an imaginary pinky

swear during which we agreed to never tell our children

how we missed their respective races. And then we

laughed. A guttural laugh that only two swim parents can

share while resting our numb bottoms on the metal

bleachers.

These are the moments I treasure.

There will always be another swim meet. For me, the

lesson is, find your joy at every meet. Prelims and finals?

I’ve got this. Got crafts? Got funny conversation starters?

Packed enough snacks to hand healthy vittles to the

starving team mate with a faraway stare? Got humility

and deleted Time Standards from your phone? If not, do

both now.

Swim meets are not about a swimmer’s time, not for the

parent. Leave all that swim stuff for your child and the

coach. Child and coach have their own swim mindset and

they KNOW, oh boy do THEY KNOW, the goals, the effort,

the times…let them work out those small details.

YOU, Swim Parent, YOU have your own goals.

Focus on nutrition for your child. Pack swimmer fuel for

the meet, lecture, no, threaten your child with your lowest,

albeit meanest form of parental dictator voice with, “YOU

WILL drink water and in fact, if you want a headache and

to feel sick and dehydrated, well, forget that, that’s not

happening, I am here to tell you, DRINK MORE WATER!

I’m watching your water intake!” Bring bananas, toss the

banana lecture in on the way to warm ups…but only after

you’ve had your Starbucks. And from that point, enjoy.

For swim meets belong to the athlete in the water and the

coach on deck.

Be a student of Swim Parenting. Google, “What makes a

horrible swim parent?” and “What makes a great swim

parent?” Google the snot out of swim parenting and

research and learn what you need to do to be the best

swim parent you can be.

Hand your child to the coach and get away from the

swimmer side of the pool. The parent bleachers should be

your safe haven. Where you, Swim Parent YOU, can relax

among swim parents and laugh about the fact that this

sport requires an insane amount of family dedication.

Then pivot to fun conversation that has NOTHING TO DO

WITH SWIM.

WE have the better deal. First, we don’t have to swim.

AWESOME!!!

Second, we laugh a lot. Giggling over how we put the

towels in the washer the night before and then groaning

over how we didn’t give ourselves enough time to start the

dryer in the morning.

Tell funny stories. Life dramas. A lot of the time sit in

silence and in solidarity knowing that Swim Parenting

(yes, we have all earned that verb) requires an

unparalleled commitment in the club sports arena.

Together we bond and it has nothing to do with times,

comparing athletes, charting your child’s progress, (please

don’t do that…like …ever!) …etc.

For our most beautiful and indelible moments are to be

treasured as we preach in a collective refrain, “At least

we’re not soccer parents!”

Enjoy one another. Lift each other up. See a parent going

off the rails? Don’t call out and criticize. Reel that parent

in and help the swim parent gain perspective. Experienced

swim parents understand the journey. Help new swim

parents with your patience and respect for the sport.

Patiently explain the swim 411 to new parents just as

someone taught you about Meet Mobile, A, B and C meets

and how to dress and feed a swimmer. Be supportive and

cheer the C swimmer who just made that first B time. Tell

the parent, “What a great swim and a great day! So happy

for you!” Be the example that you needed when your

family started this never ending swim life.

If we have some extraordinarily talented athletes in age

group or high school and our child falls somewhere in

between, remember this…that star swimmer is in OUR

CLUB and not in Houston, Austin, Dallas…

The magic of HARD WORK belongs in our water.

Be sure to have a warm and kind discourse with the parent

of the star swimmer that has nothing to do with swim. The

parent of the superstar is just like the parent of the

swimmer who hasn’t learned a flip turn, both just want the

best for their child and to feel comfortable at the pool.

Celebrate every champion and encourage the swimmers

(no matter their results) who are reaching and believing in

their own efforts and goals. And as for the swimmers who

can’t swim to be among the fast crowd, encourage them.

Find the positive when you see a swim and tell that

swimmer, “Great effort, great job. You’re working hard

and it shows.”

WE ARE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER.

Our swim parent job is twofold.

1. Get your swimmer to the pool on time. Preferably

early.

2. Get out of the way and leave the sport for swimmer

and coach. You have fun conversations to be had with

other swim parent comrades – again, chats that have

nothing to do with swim!

Bring your positive spirit and especially your hilarious

complaints about the mundane things that make us

Superhero Swim Parents…heck, cart some parent snacks,

camping gear, and good stories.

The rest takes care of itself.

Katie Gianotti is “just” a Swim Mom in south Texas. Her 13-year-old daughter Emily swims for AAAA – Alamo Area Aquatics Association and for Coach Jeremy Block at the George Block Natatorium (named after Coach Jeremy’s Dad). AAAA, led by Head Coach Derek Howorth (of UT fame), is a large swim club in San Antonio, Texas. Katie is exceptionally proud of AAAA and the swim parents she loves to spend time with at meets. Katie enjoyed a long career as a journalist and writer, but finds being a student of Swim Mom-ing to be her calling. She, like every other swim parent in the chlorine cloud, is learning as she goes. Katie would like to thank each and every veteran swim parent, in her club or not, who has generously shared information, tips, consult, care, and above all…encouragement! Go Swim Parents Go!