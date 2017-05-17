Thiago Pereira Running For President of Brazilian Federation

When Brazil announced the list of nominees for its executive elections, a familiar name came up on the list. Now that Thiago Pereira isn’t on the CBDA’s five member Athlete’s Commission after it was announced that he was replaced by Leonardo de Deus it frees up Pereira for the more up the ladder to federation president.

Coaracy Nunes, the previous president, was arrested and charged for embezzlement, leaving the CBDA in a challenging financial situation: on the verge of losing its biggest sponsor.

When Thiago walked onto the deck for the 200 IM final at the Olympics, everyone Brazilian in the Olympic pool broke spontaneously into song. The man actually has his own song that 10,000 people know by heart. It wasn’t a North American type of thing where a scoreboard instructs a crowd to do something, this was somehow imprinted on the hearts of his fans. The officials had trouble starting the race because everyone wanted to shout something encouraging at Thiago and were clicking photos with their flashes on. He didn’t win. Finished seventh. Phelps won. The real world doesn’t have story book endings of course but no one seemed care too much and they serenaded him on his way out.

Brazil has a proud, rich swimming history and being President of this country’s swimming federation at this point in time likely requires a worldwide search and the successful candidate will have to keep the momentum going with little money to work with. I’m not sure if Thiago even knows Excel or if his office would even has the electricity to charge his cell phone but at the very least Brazilian swimmers would have one of their own looking out for them. This would be a huge leap forward from what they had before.