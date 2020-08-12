The Suburban Seahawks Dive Back into Competition Stronger Than Ever

SSC Intrasquad 2020

August 8-9, 2020

Suburban Seahawks Club – Newtown Square, PA

25 yard (SCY) course, Timed Finals

Results on Meet Mobile: “SSC Intrasquad 2020”

The Suburban Seahawks posted multiple best times over the weekend at their 2020 Intrasquad meet. This was the first racing opportunity the club’s swimmers received since resuming training in late June.

Intrasquad 2020 Results

After months of adjusting to the ‘new normal,’ SSC received permission to host an intrasquad. The meet was sanctioned by Middle Atlantic Swimming. No spectators were permitted in the building, but the club provided a livestream set-up via Youtube.

SSC swimmers performed well despite the different circumstances.

13-year-old Jake Wang’s 100-yard breaststroke earned him a first place finish with a 58.71, just .06 away from his best time from the 2020 Junior Olympic Age Group Champs in early March. His time of 58.65 ranks him 20th in the nation. Wang also swam a best time in the 13-14 200-yard free, finishing first with a 1:50.40. This time beats his previous best from the 2020 Junior Olympics, where he swam a 1:50.67.

Mike Torelli won all three of his races over the weekend. He posted a 24.74 in the 11-12 boys 50 free, a 27.42 in the 50 fly, and a 54.83 in the 100 free. Additionally, Can Yeniay and JJ Johnson both dipped under 55 for the first time in the 13-14 boys 100-yard fly, finishing with a 54.76 and a 54.94.

Other Notable Swims:

Mary Kate Keegan won the girls 15-16 200-yard IM with a time of 2:10.48, just a second over her best time from the 2019 TYR Elite Showcase, where she swam a 2:09.59.

Stephen Graver dropped over a second in the boys 15-16 100-yard free, finishing first with a 21.76. His previous best was a 22.92, which he swam at the 2019 MA JW Thanksgiving Celebration.

Molly Lo swam a time of 1:08.19 in the girls 11-12 100-yard IM, blowing away over 6 seconds from her previous best time of 1:14.87, from the 2019 MA JW Thanksgiving Celebration.

Rebecca Block dropped 2.26 seconds in the 11-12 girls 50-yard breast, finishing first with a 35.25.

Julia Parker made it under 30 seconds in the 11-12 girls 100-yard fly, with a 29.11, smashing her previous “A” standard time of 30.83.

8-year-old Megan Simpson, daughter of Villanova University Head Coach Rick Simpson, swam a 38.35 in the 10 & U 50-yard fly.

Madison Suchecki posted 1:12.74 in the 10 & U 100-yard free, dropping over 5 seconds from her previous best (1:18.57).

Tara Bolivar Talks Virtual Content During COVID-19 Shutdown

During the months when swimming was put on pause, Tara Bolivar, SSC coach, listed ways the club kept their swimmers involved. She stated that members of the coaching staff sent daily emails, newsletters, and zoom calls to members.

New practice procedures were also put into place at SSC. Tara discussed how the practice groups were dramatically lowered, while altering how the swimmers were stationed on and off the wall, and ensured the proper cleaning procedures were put in place to keep the swimmers safe as they resumed training.