The Ivy League Will Drop the 1000 Free from Its Conference Meet After 2023

The Ivy League will drop the 1000 yard free from its conference championship meet beginning in 2024.

The decision was voted on in 2017, but was not widely publicized at the time.

The Ivy League is the only fully-Division I championship meet that includes the 1000 yard free among its event offerings. The Pacific Collegiate Championships, which includes both Division I teams and Division II teams, includes the event because it is an NCAA Championship event at the Division II level.

The 1000 free is an approved event at the NCAA Division I level, even though it is not an NCAA Championship event. The same is true for the 100 IM, which the Summit League includes in its event lineup.

The 1000 free was added to the Ivy League Championship schedule in 1994 for men and in 2002 for women.

The Harvard men have dominated the event, winning 19 out of 27 championships offered. That includes the last three: a pair by Brennan Novak in 2018 and 2019, and another by freshman Cole Kuster in 8:57.24 last season. Kuster won by just half-a-second over Princeton freshman Dylan Porges.

The women’s race has seen more parity between teams. Princeton has won the event 6 times, Harvard has won it 5 times, and Yale has won it 5 times to lead all schools.

The Ivy League has had a number of great distance swimmers come through their championship met, including Alex Meyer of Harvard, Alicia Aemisegger of Princeton, NCAA Champion Chris Swanson of Penn, and Brennan Novak of Harvard, but no swimmer has ever successfully four-peted the race.

Matt Fallon, a Penn commit, swam an 8:56 in the 1000 free on Thursday night. That would make him a front-runner to win the title as a freshman next fall, though he’ll only get three potential cracks at the title.