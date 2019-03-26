Indiana University under coach Ray Looze has evolved. It is not just the NCAA powerhouse scaring the University of Texas and Cal. IU is becoming the place to go for post grads–a pro training destination.

Founding member Cody Miller explains the growth and how Coach Looze writes multiple workouts for the breaststroke group alone. Foundational member, Blake Pieroni, a threat in the 100 and 200 free next summer at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, describes the early beginnings, when it was only three members. Olympic champion Ryan Held is the newest male member with a fresh point of view on the group. Ryan describes the culture and why he chose the IU pro group to train for the Olympics. No great training group is complete without a distance monster, and that ingredient is delivered by American Record holder Zane Grothe, who says he keeps the 200 free crowd honest. On the women’s side, Lilly King is coming in after an exceptional NCAA Championships performance to train with breaststroke breakout pro Annie Lazor.

QUESTION: What impact will the IU pro group make on the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team? Cal, Stanford, Florida and David Marsh’s Team Elite will put a lot pros on the 2020 Olympic Team, but how will IU’s group stack up against those traditional powerhouses?

