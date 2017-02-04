The Hosszu Show Continues In Nice, While Kendersi Notches 1:55 200 Fly

2017 FFN GOLDEN TOUR CAMILLE MUFFAT – NICE
- Friday, February 3rd – Sunday, February 5th
- Prelims 9 am GMT+1 (3 am EST/12 am PST); finals 5 pm on Friday (11 am EST/8 am PST), 4:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday (10:30 am EST/7:30 am PST)
The Katinka Hosszu show continued in Nice, as the Hungarian ‘Iron Lady’ took to the pool for a monster 6 individual events tonight for the 2nd finals session of the Golden Tour.
Firing off a swift 1:56.81, Hosszu was able to hold off French swimmer Charlotte Bonnet to collect her first win in the women’s 200m freestyle. Although Bonnet blasted to the lead with an opening split of 57.27 to Hosszu’s 57.67, Hosszu maintained her speed on the back half, closing in 59.14 to Bonnet’s 59.72. Bonnet’s final time settled at 1:56.98, a time within the top ten of her own career bests, and both swimmers were the only competitors of the field to dip beneath the 2-minute threshold.
For their efforts, both Hosszu and Bonnet cracked into the world’s top 5 of the event this season, checking in at #3 and #4.
2016-2017 LCM WOMEN 200 FREE
PELLEGRINI
1.56.04
|2
|Duo
SHEN
|CHN
|1.56.71
|11/17
|3
|Yanhan
AL
|CHN
|1.57.35
|11/18
|4
|Katinka
HOSSZU
|HUN
|1.57.75
|01/28
|5
|Brianna
THROSSELL
|AUS
|1.58.10
|12/16
Hosszu’s other victories came in the 100m backstroke and 200m IM events, where the 27-year-old Olympic gold medalist stopped the clock in respective times of 1:00.68 and 2:18.23. The former event’s mark tonight was just under the 1:00.90 Hosszu threw down in Luxembourg at the 2017 Euro Meet, but her IM was about 8 seconds slower than the 2:10.46 she produced last week to claim the top time in the world. With Nice’s next closest competitor notching 2:20.69, Hosszu’s 200 IM outing tonight was most likely indicative of what expenditure was necessary to get the job done for gold.
Italy’s Aurora Petronio got the upper hand, however, in the 200m butterfly race, winning in a time of 2:11.23. It was a two-woman battle for the top of the podium, with France’s Lara Grangeon finishing just behind in 2:11.99. For the Italian, her outing tonight marks the fastest time of her career, out doing the 2:12.11 she registered last December in Riccione. Hosszu wound up 3rd in this event, notching a 2:15.67 just minutes after her 100 back victory.
For her 5th and 6th events, Hosszu raced in the 200m breaststroke and 50m freestyle events where she finished in 3rd and 8th places, respectively.
The men’s side of the house was highlighted by a world-ranked 200m butterfly by Tamas Kenderesi. The 20-year-old Olympic bronze medalist led a Hungarian 1-2 finish in the event, taking the win in a mighty 1:55.20, the 8th fastest time of his young career. Posting splits of 55.86 to 59.34, Kenderesi comfortably won over countrymate Bence Biczo who touched in 1:58.28 for silver.
2016-2017 LCM MEN 200 FLY
SAKAI
1.54.53
|2
|Daiya
SETO
|JPN
|1.55.45
|11/19
|3
|Nao
HOROMURA
|JPN
|1.56.00
|09/10
|4
|Yingbiao
YU
|CHN
|1.56.53
|11/19
|5
|Jordan
COELHO
|FRA
|1.56.70
|12/18
4 Comments on "The Hosszu Show Continues In Nice, While Kendersi Notches 1:55 200 Fly"
2.18 enough to win the women’s 200 IM…. State of IM in France….
It was Hosszu’s 5th race in one hour!
She swam the 6 women’s races of the day!
Looks like she was dead in the 6th. 33.40 in the 50 free. That’s a funny time. A good warm-down.
Impressive performance by Kenderesi in the 200 fly. He will be tough to beat at home next summer.
I would love to see a homefield battle between Cseh and Kenderesi.
If not Sjostrom and probably not Ledecky, who else can stand on the podium other than Pellegrini, Hosszu and McKeon? (really asking)
Crazy I could’ve beat her by 8 seconds in the 50 free.. LOL It’s funny she used it as a warm down.
She says in her fb post that both of her calves cramped at the start.