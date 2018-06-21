The First 154 Verbal Commitments from the High School Class of 2019

Once upon a time, July 1st was the starting block for the college recruiting season. Last year at this time we remarked that 82 rising high school seniors from the class of 2018, including 13 of our top 20 boys and 10 of our top 20 girls, had committed to collegiate programs. We contrasted that to July 1st, 2016, when the total number of verbal commitments was 28.

This year we’re off to an even quicker start: 14 boys and 17 girls from our top-20 lists (boys are here; girls are here) from the class of 2019, with 154 swimmers and divers overall (and many more names on the list, waiting for their articles to be published), have announced their intention to compete at the collegiate level in the fall of 2019. Here are the colleges that have received early pledges:

Team M&W Combined 2019 Commits Alabama 1 Arizona State 11 Auburn 6 Cal 10 Duke 3 Duquesne 1 Florida 7 Florida State 4 Georgia 5 Georgia Tech 1 Indiana 8 Kentucky 6 Louisville 3 LSU 2 Miami (OH) 2 Michigan 7 Minnesota 3 Missouri 4 NC State 10 Nebraska 1 North Carolina 4 Notre Dame 5 Ohio State 4 Penn State 1 Purdue 1 SMU 1 South Carolina 1 Stanford 1 Tennessee 5 Texas 10 Texas A&M 1 UCLA 5 USC 1 Vanderbilt 1 Virginia 17 Virginia Tech 1 Grand Total 154

Our SwimSwam Commitment Databases give a snapshot of where the collegiate swimmers are coming from and for whom they have committed to swim. As always, you can sort by club team, college, conference, home state, school, LSC, etc. We are updating the database constantly, so remember to refresh it regularly.

High School Class of 2019 Verbal Commitments

As a reminder, here is our list of commitments from the class of 2018:

High School Class of 2018 Verbal Commitments