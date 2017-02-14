Texas A&M Ends 7-Year Georgia Streak Of 800 Free Relay SEC Titles

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18

Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN (Eastern Time Zone)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

Defending Champion: Florida men (4x), Texas A&M women (results)

Last season, the Texas A&M women ended a 6-year Georgia Bulldog run atop the SEC in overall team points. This year, the Aggies ended another Georgia streak – 7 straight SEC titles in the 800 free relay.

A 6:57.90 Aggie relay accomplished that feat Tuesday night at the opening night of the 2017 SEC Championships. The swim marks Texas A&M’s first-ever SEC title in the relay, and gave the conference its first non-Bulldog champion since Auburn in 2009. A&M, new to the conference since 2012, has now won four SEC relay titles – the other three came in the 400 medley relay in 2013, 2014 and 2016.

The Aggie team was made up of Sarah Gibson (1:43.64 leading off), Sydney Pickrem (1:44.67), Katie Portz (1:46.28) and Claire Rasmus (1:43.31). Rasmus had the best split of the field and Gibson’s was the best leadoff leg overall.

Georgia actually finished third in the 800 free relay at 7:00.44, the first time their SEC relay has been over seven minutes in years. On the bright side for the Bulldogs, though, they did win the 200 medley relay by .05 over Texas A&M, and the women’s team scores are still very close, with A&M leading 158 to Georgia’s 155.