Texas-Bound Caspar Corbeau Heads Up Dutch European Junior C’ships Roster

The Royal Dutch Swimming Federation (KNZB) has announced its lineups for the elite junior competitions taking place this summer. The Netherlands will be bringing 10 budding stars to the European Junor Championships, 6 to the European Youth Olympic Festival and 5 to the European Junior Open Water Championships.

Heading up the European Junior Championships roster is 18-year-old Kenzo Simons, the newly-minted Dutch Junior National Record holder in the men’s 50m freestyle. While competing at the Swim Cup – Eindhoven, Simons fired off a time of 22.27 to check-in as the fastest Dutch junior swimmer ever.

Previously holding the record was NC State standout Nyls Korstanje, whose brother Tim Korstanje has been named to the European Youth Olympic Festival roster.

Also heading to Kazan for the European Junior championships is Caspar Corbeau, the Texas commit who finished 4th in the men’s 200m breast and 6th in the men’s 100m breast at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

At the 2018 edition of the European Junior Championships, the Dutch contingency finished 17th overall in the medal standings, earning just 2 bronze medals over the course of the competition held in Helsinki, Finland. Juri Dijkstra took 3rd in the men’s 50m breast, while the aforementioned Corbeau wrangled up bronze in the 200m breast.

Corbeau had previously earned gold in the 200m breast at the 2017 edition of the European Youth Olympic Festival while also taking silver in the 100m breast event.

European Junior Championships

– Kenzo Simons (OC-De Dolfijn)

– Luc Kroon (OC-EdVo)

– Lleyton Plattel (PSV)

– Caspar Corbeau (ZPC-Amersfoort)

– Thomas Jansen (OC-WVZ)

– Imani de Jong (OC-ZPCH)

– Niamh Hofland (PSV)

– Femke Spiering (OC-VZC)

– Lotte Hosper (OC-The Hague Swimming)

– Silke Huisman (Orca)

Coaching: Kees Robbertsen en Stephan Lokhorst

European Youth Olympic Festival

– Milou van Wijk (MNC Dordrecht)

– Janna van Kooten (Trivia)

– Anna van Droffelaar (OC-ZVVS)

– Sterre Hendriks (PSV)

– Tim Korstanje (Aquanovio)

– Ismay Lichtendonk (OC-Dedemsvaart-AC)

Coaching: Jeroen Rademaker en Sven Jaeger

European Junior Open Water Championships

– Sander Crooijmans (OC-VZC)

– Vincent Crooijmans (OC-VZC)

– David Groenewegen (PSV)

– Marij van der Mast (PSV)

– Bridget Vermeer (VZC)

Coaching: Kees Robbertsen en Stephan Lokhorst