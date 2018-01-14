Teen Phenom Rikako Ikee Crushes 4 Nat Records, 3 WJR Over 2 Days

SwimSwam’s Swammy Award Winner for 2017’s Female World Junior Swimmer of the Year proved her worth again over the weekend, as Japan’s Rikako Ikee fired off monster swims left and right in Tokyo. While competing across the two-day Tokyo Metro New Year Championships January 13th and 14th (SCM), 17-year-old Ikee crushed 4 Japanese National Records, resetting 3 World Junior Records in the process.

新春終わりました！

今日200個人メドレーと100自由形に出場しました！

2日間で4種目日本新記録を出せたのは初めてだったので嬉しかったです🙆‍♀️

2個目の後、みんなにサイン書… Centerhttps://www.instagram.com/p/Bd7nujZBS0B/ — 池江 璃花子 (@rikakoikee) January 14, 2018

First up at the Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Ikee cranked out a big 1:52.64 SCM 200 freestyle to easily take gold and beat the Japanese national record of 1:53.54 that has stood since 2012. She absolutely obliterated her previous personal best of 1:57.76 captured back in 2014. Her sub-1:53 outing also overtakes the FINA World Junior Record benchmark of 1:53.07, which set the standard at the inception of the WJR tracking and had yet to be surpassed.

Ikee’s 1:52.64 checks the teen in as #13 on the all-time 200 SCM freestyle performers in the world.

Ikee’s next victim was the SCM 200 IM, where the Renaissance Kameido swimmer clocked a winning effort of 2:05.41 for another Japanese National Record and another 13th spot among the world’s all-time performers in the event. Although the outing fell shy of the FINA WJR benchmark of 2:04.64, the teen further builds the case for the 200 IM to possibly be included on her championship schedule along with her signature sprint fly and freestyle races.

Those sprint events are exactly what kicked Ikee’s NR-breaking total up a notch before the weekend was through, as the pint-sized powerhouse produced a scorching 51.62 SCM 100 freestyle and 24.71 SCM 50 butterfly to close out the meet. Both check-in as the fastest marks ever registered by a Japanese woman and both also exceed the FINA benchmarks to qualify as World Junior Records.

The 51.62 100 free mark absolutely crushed the 52.09 World Junior Record standard set by FINA at the establishing of WJR, while the 24.71 result convincingly overtook Ikee’s own 25.14 SCM effort claimed just last fall at the Tokyo stop of the World Cup Series. Ikee’s 100 freemark also slides the teen into the top 10 among list of all-time performers in the 9th slot, while her 50 fly performance garners her an eye-popping 6th spot among the world’s all-time performers.

As it stands right now, 17-year-old Ikee holds the current LCM World Junior Records in the 50m freestyle, 50m butterfly and 200m IM, as well as the SCM World Junior Records in the 50m fly, 100m fly, 100m IM, 100 free and 200 free.

With the Tokyo Olympics now less than 1000 days away, Ikee’s trajectory has the teen on a path towards host country glory come 2020.

Note, the full meet results have yet to be published, but will appear on this site once available.