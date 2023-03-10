Courtesy: Michael O. Zahn

Swimming in Australia

(A Playful Poem)

by Michael O. Zahn

News Item: The International Journal of Sexual Health says

swimmers maintain better sexual function and satisfaction.

The ocean longs to touch me

Down Under

I welcome its caress

Down Under

Each wave’s more intense

Down Under

Medleys end with moans

Down Under

A relay’s always steamy

with Adelaide and Sydney.

I adore it when they crawl to me,

then sidestroke,

then breaststroke,

then backstroke,

in amorous variety.

I melt when we are in the groove —

Our bodies heave

in butterfly moves

Swimming in Australia’s so arousing —

I hardly Canberra it!