Courtesy: Michael O. Zahn
Swimming in Australia
(A Playful Poem)
by Michael O. Zahn
News Item: The International Journal of Sexual Health says
swimmers maintain better sexual function and satisfaction.
The ocean longs to touch me
Down Under
I welcome its caress
Down Under
Each wave’s more intense
Down Under
Medleys end with moans
Down Under
A relay’s always steamy
with Adelaide and Sydney.
I adore it when they crawl to me,
then sidestroke,
then breaststroke,
then backstroke,
in amorous variety.
I melt when we are in the groove —
Our bodies heave
in butterfly moves
Swimming in Australia’s so arousing —
I hardly Canberra it!
ABOUT MICHAEL ZAHN
Michael O. Zahn, a former Milwaukee newspaper reporter, lives in Central Florida. His poems about swimming have been published in numerous venues, both print and electronic.