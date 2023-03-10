Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming in Australia (A Playful Poem)

March 10th, 2023 Lifestyle

Courtesy: Michael O. Zahn

Swimming in Australia
(A Playful Poem)

by Michael O.  Zahn

News Item: The International Journal of Sexual Health says
swimmers maintain better sexual function and satisfaction.

The ocean longs to touch me

Down Under

I welcome its caress

Down Under

Each wave’s more intense

Down Under

Medleys end with moans

Down Under

A relay’s always steamy

with Adelaide and Sydney.

I adore it when they crawl to me,

then sidestroke, 

then breaststroke, 

then backstroke,

in amorous variety.

I melt when we are in the groove — 

Our bodies heave

 in butterfly moves

Swimming in Australia’s so arousing — 

I hardly Canberra it!

ABOUT MICHAEL ZAHN

Michael O. Zahn, a former Milwaukee newspaper reporter, lives in Central Florida. His poems about swimming have been published in numerous venues, both print and electronic.

