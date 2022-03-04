Swimming Australia Named Eight-Member Squad For World Junior Open Water Champs

Courtesy: Swimming Australia

Swimming Australia is proud to announce the eight member Junior Dolphins team selected to represent Australia at the World Junior Open Water Championships in Seychelles.

The team will be spearheaded by Noosa Junior Finella Gibbs-Beale, who is also set to contest the Open Water World Championships in Hungary in June, with Gibbs-Beale to be joined by Piper Sanderson, Abbey Connor, Jasmine Rayward, Robert Thorpe, Caleb Dryer, Kai Robertson and Clancy Luscombe.

The Australian World Junior team was selected following performances at the Australian Open Water Championships at Adelaide’s Brighton Beach in January.

Swimming Australia Open Water Program Manager, Greg Shaw, said the Junior Dolphins team highlighted the richly talented junior pathway in Australian Open Water swimming.

“It’s an honour to represent your country and I am excited to see what this group is capable of delivering when they are provided the opportunity to race internationally,” Shaw said.

“We look forward to finally seeing what our best junior talent is capable of against strong international representation, given the competition hiatus enforced by COVID.”

“The chance to travel to Seychelles and race other international competitors is a key development opportunity for these swimmers on their path to the Los Angeles and Brisbane Olympics, and it’s one I’m sure they will relish.”

The Junior Dolphins will be led by a trio of coaches for the meet including Harley Connolly, Maxine Seear and Alex Clarke.

The World Junior Open Water Championships will be contested from September 1 – 4 in Beau Vallon, Seychelles.

2022 Australian World Junior Open Water Championships team

Finella Gibbs-Beal – Noosa (Queensland)

Piper Sanderson – Belgravia (Queensland)

Abbey Connor – Revesby Workers (New South Wales)

Jasmine Rawyward – TSS Aquatics (Queensland)

Robert Thorpe – St Peters Western (Queensland)

Caleb Dryer – Trinity Grammar (New South Wales)

Kai Robertson – Revesby Workers (New South Wales)

Clancy Luscombe – Marion (South Australia)

Harley Connolly – Belgravia (Queensland)

Maxine Seear – St Peters Western (Queensland)

Alex Clarke – Revesby Workers (New South Wales)