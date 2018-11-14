SwimMAC Women, Dynamo Men Top Big Club Dual Meet

Dynamo V. SwimMAC Carolina Senior Dual Meet
- Nov. 2-4, 2018
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Friday Results
- Saturday Results
- Sunday Results
At the beginning of the month, Dynamo Swim Club and SwimMAC Carolina had the latest edition of their annual Senior Dual meet held in Atlanta, Georgia. The age group swimmers had their own dual meet held in Charlotte, North Carolina. The two meets trade off locations each year.
At the end of the 3-day meet, the men and women of SwimMAC swept the men and women of Dynamo. When scoring the meet, only the top 10 individuals in each event and top 5 relays score.
|Scores
|SwimMAC Women
|629 pts
|SwimMAC Men
|574.5 pts
|Dynamo Women
|427 pts
|Dynamo Men
|481.5 pts
Looking into the top scorers, Dynamo’s Ian Grum, UGA commit, and Tristen Ulett, Louisville commit, dominated the meet with 7 wins and 6 wins respectively.
- Ian Grum: 500 Free (4:30.98), 200 IM (1:52.84), 400 IM (4:00.74), 200 Free (1:40.63), 100 Back (50.23), 1000 Free (9:36.91), 200 Back (1:49.16)
- Tristen Ulett: 200 IM (2:04.65), 400 IM (4:27.58), 100 Fly (56.43), 200 Free (1:52.57), 100 Free (52.10), 200 Fly (2:01.91)
Looking into SwimMAC’s top scorers, only two swimmers, Emme Nelson and Maddy Flickinger, achieved double wins. Boyd Poelke not only swept the fly events but also took the 100 free as well.
- Emme Nelson: 100 Breast (1:05.94), 200 Breast (2:21.19)
- Maddy Flickinger: 100 Back (56.83), 200 Back (2:01.39)
- Boyd Poelke: 100 Fly (49.37), 100 Free (46.12), 200 Fly (1:52.62)
Breaking down the scores, SwimMAC’s depth within the top 10 of each event allowed them to take the meet. However, both men’s medley relays featured very tight battles.
|200 Medley Relay
|SwimMAC
|Stroke
|Dynamo
|Josh Fletcher
|24.80
|Back
|Ian Grum
|23.5
|Scott Lyons
|25.90
|Breast
|Gavin Wheeler
|27.15
|Boyd Poelke
|22.60
|Fly
|Kamal Muhammad
|22.43
|Jack Walker
|20.69
|Free
|Brooks Curry
|20.93
|1st
|1:33.99
|Time
|2nd
|1:34.01
|400 Medley Relay
|SwimMAC
|Stroke
|Dynamo
|Cam Abaqueta
|52.53
|Back
|Ian Grum
|50.09
|Scott Lyons
|56.17
|Breast
|Gavin Wheeler
|57.13
|Boyd Poelke
|48.62
|Fly
|Kamal Muhammad
|50.49
|Jack Walker
|45.29
|Free
|Brooks Curry
|45.23
|1st
|3:22.61
|Time
|2nd
|3:22.94
Looking into the splits, Dynamo’s power swimmer, Grum, flew away with the backstroke leg on both relays. However, SwimMAC played a game of catch-up with the breast and fly legs. In the free legs, Jack Walker and Brooks Curry were neck-in-neck for both of their swims.
