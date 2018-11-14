SwimMAC Women, Dynamo Men Top Big Club Dual Meet

Dynamo V. SwimMAC Carolina Senior Dual Meet

At the beginning of the month, Dynamo Swim Club and SwimMAC Carolina had the latest edition of their annual Senior Dual meet held in Atlanta, Georgia. The age group swimmers had their own dual meet held in Charlotte, North Carolina. The two meets trade off locations each year.

At the end of the 3-day meet, the men and women of SwimMAC swept the men and women of Dynamo. When scoring the meet, only the top 10 individuals in each event and top 5 relays score.

Scores Scores SwimMAC Women 629 pts SwimMAC Men 574.5 pts Dynamo Women 427 pts Dynamo Men 481.5 pts

Looking into the top scorers, Dynamo’s Ian Grum, UGA commit, and Tristen Ulett, Louisville commit, dominated the meet with 7 wins and 6 wins respectively.

Ian Grum : 500 Free (4:30.98), 200 IM (1:52.84), 400 IM (4:00.74), 200 Free (1:40.63), 100 Back (50.23), 1000 Free (9:36.91), 200 Back (1:49.16)

Tristen Ulett: 200 IM (2:04.65), 400 IM (4:27.58), 100 Fly (56.43), 200 Free (1:52.57), 100 Free (52.10), 200 Fly (2:01.91)

Looking into SwimMAC’s top scorers, only two swimmers, Emme Nelson and Maddy Flickinger, achieved double wins. Boyd Poelke not only swept the fly events but also took the 100 free as well.

Emme Nelson : 100 Breast (1:05.94), 200 Breast (2:21.19)

Maddy Flickinger : 100 Back (56.83), 200 Back (2:01.39)

: 100 Back (56.83), 200 Back (2:01.39) Boyd Poelke: 100 Fly (49.37), 100 Free (46.12), 200 Fly (1:52.62)

Breaking down the scores, SwimMAC’s depth within the top 10 of each event allowed them to take the meet. However, both men’s medley relays featured very tight battles.

200 Medley Relay SwimMAC Stroke Dynamo Josh Fletcher 24.80 Back Ian Grum 23.5 Scott Lyons 25.90 Breast Gavin Wheeler 27.15 Boyd Poelke 22.60 Fly Kamal Muhammad 22.43 Jack Walker 20.69 Free Brooks Curry 20.93 1st 1:33.99 Time 2nd 1:34.01

400 Medley Relay SwimMAC Stroke Dynamo Cam Abaqueta 52.53 Back Ian Grum 50.09 Scott Lyons 56.17 Breast Gavin Wheeler 57.13 Boyd Poelke 48.62 Fly Kamal Muhammad 50.49 Jack Walker 45.29 Free Brooks Curry 45.23 1st 3:22.61 Time 2nd 3:22.94

Looking into the splits, Dynamo’s power swimmer, Grum, flew away with the backstroke leg on both relays. However, SwimMAC played a game of catch-up with the breast and fly legs. In the free legs, Jack Walker and Brooks Curry were neck-in-neck for both of their swims.