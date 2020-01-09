Sun Yang Withdraws from 2020 FINA Champions Series to “Focus on Tokyo”

In a pair of posts on his Weibo account, Chinese swimmer Sun Yang has announced that he will withdraw from the FINA Champions Series that begins next week in Shenzen and continues the week after in Beijing, China.

First, Sun posted a messages to his teammates saying that he will “see them at the (National Championships) in Qingdao this March.” Qingdao will be the site of the country’s primary 2020 Olympic qualification meet. He added a second post, directed at fans, saying that he has withdrawn from the Champions Series event to focus on preparations for the 2020 Olympic Games that kick off in Tokyo in July.

Local media observed that Sun was not used in the promotional posters for the event hung at the venue in Shenzen, which would be unusual if he were planning to participate given his starpower in his native China.

Last season, Sun participated in only 1 stop of the Champions Series, the opener in Guangzhou, where he won both the 200 and 400 freestyles, including the latter in almost a 4-second margin of victory, to claim $20,000 in prizes.

The showcase series included 3 meets last year, but was whittled to 2 this year, both hosted in China. In each meet, 4 swimmers will race each event in a schedule that includes finals-only races of the full long course World Championship series, with the exception of the 800 frees, 1500 frees, and 400 IMs. The 4 swimmers are selected in a pecking order based on accomplishments at recent Olympic Games and World Championships.

This year will see increased prize money, with $16,000 to event winners, $12,000 to 2nd, $8,000 to 3rd, and $6,000 to 4th. These prizes are awarded regardless of finish time of the entered athletes. Athletes also receive engagement fees for their appearances.

Meet 1: January 14th-15th, Shenzen, China

Meet 2: January 18th-19th, Beijing, China

Sun is the owner of 6 Olympic medals, including 3 individual golds, and 16 long course World Championship medals, including 11 individual golds. At the most recent World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea last summer, Sun won both the 200 and 400 freestyles. Sun was scheduled to swim those same 2 races at each meet this year.

His absence from the meets will keep him sequestered as an announcement from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) about the results of an anti-doping appeal hearing have been promised no sooner than mid-January. Sun was cleared with only a warning by a FINA anti-doping panel last year for having committed a violation when he instructed and assisted a bodyguard in smashing a vial of his own blood that had been collected for out-of-competition anti-doping testing. The World Anti-Doping Association appealed that decision to the CAS and an appeal hearing was held on November 15th. The CAS is the statutory final point of appeal on the case.