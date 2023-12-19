SPIRE Summer Swim Camp Sign Ups Receive 25% Discount Through January 2024

The 5-Day Swim Stroke Camp will only focus on the four competitive swimming strokes through a combination of drills, skills and training. Swimmers will receive intensive instruction with two daily water sessions focusing on technique, body positioning, alignment and breathing. Each athlete will receive individual attention from the SPIRE Swimming staff comprised of outstanding coaches and instructors.

Take your training to a new level by immersing yourself in our Academy-style extended training options. This training experience includes daily sessions in the pool, Performance Training assessments and workouts, Mental Skills Training, and the chance to live the Academy life as you bring your game to a higher level.

In addition to your training, you can enjoy your evenings exploring SPIRE, participating in group activities, and going on off-campus excursions to experience the attractions Northeast Ohio has to offer.

2-Week Program:

Daily training sessions with SPIRE Swim staff focusing on specific areas of your game

5-point physical & athletic assessments to develop a training plan specific to your body and goals

Multiple training sessions in Mental Skills

Unlimited use of SPIRE Recharge – a sports performance recovery center built to reduce injury and recover your body more quickly

Unlimited access to Adrenaline Monkey Ninja Course at SPIRE, a fun and challenging ninja course with obstacles testing your strength, balance, and body awareness

Includes trip(s) off-campus (Example: Cleveland Guardians game, shopping, sightseeing, and more).

Package Upgrades (additional fees apply): English Lessons Airport ground transportation



Dates:

2-Week Programs:

June 9-22, 2024

July 7-25, 2024

August 4-16, 2024

Schedule:

Boarding

Campers arrive Sunday before 7:00pm

Camp concludes on Friday at 12:00pm

Day

Campers arrive Monday at 9:00am

Camp concludes on last day at 12:00pm

Cost:

3-Week Programs:

$4,925 boarding

$1,930 day

2-Week Programs:

$3,295 boarding

$1,340 day

Ages:

13-18 (boys and girls)

Each camper receives:

Extensive and personalized instruction from SPIRE Swim Head Coach & swim coaching staff

Performance Training assessments and workout program

Mental Skills Training with Director of Mindset Development

Use of SPIRE Recharge recovery room and Adrenaline Monkey ninja course

On-campus dorm accommodations

Meals at SPIRE Fuel

SPIRE Camps T-Shirt

Fun group activities

Off-campus excursion(s)

5-Day Training Camp