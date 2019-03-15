Speedo USA & Swimmingly Announce First Splash Series Locations

Speedo USA and Swimmingly are kicking off the upcoming summer season in a big way, announcing their First Splash Series Events – Race Olympians and see the Swimmingly app in action!

What is the First Splash Series?

A series of fun, Olympian filled, events An appreciation of the swimmers and families that make summer swimming FUN! A celebration to kick-off an amazing 2019 summer season.

The Pros!

Cullen Jones, Missy Franklin, Ricky Berens, Clark Burckle, Charlie Houchin, Hayes Johnson, Jason Deana



“We can’t wait to begin the First Splash Series (March 30th) with Speedo USA” said former U.S. Olympian and Swimmingly CEO Charlie Houchin. “I got my start with swimming through my local neighborhood team and know first-hand how important it is to promote and celebrate the families in summer swimming that make it so special.”

Swimmingly provides a new way to run summer swim meets, currently serving as a helpful guide to summer leagues across 35 states and 5 countries who use the Swimmingly app & Clubhouse to run their swim meets. Bridging the old and the new, the primary benefit to summer families is that learning how to help volunteer at a swim meet is as easy as using the phone in your pocket!

“Each summer, thousands of new families join our sport who don’t yet ‘speak the swimming language,’” said Houchin. “Swimming should be fun and easy-to-understand, especially for the newest swim families – something Swimmingly and Speedo USA believe in passionately. We are excited to partner this summer to increase participation at the base of the sport and build a tighter bond in local summer swim communities.”

The First Splash Series is a fantastic way to celebrate the kickoff to swim season with even more fun. See the app in action while the kids are racing Olympians! Here’s all you need to know about the First Splash Series!

Who is bringing the First Splash Series to my area?

Swimmingly in partnership with Speedo USA! Combining the unmatched heritage and commitment of Speedo to our sport, and the energy and vision of Swimmingly, both companies believe in serving the grassroots of the sport – where most swimmers have their “first splash” and fall in love with swimming!

What will be included at each First Splash event?

1. Opportunity to connect with featured Olympians and summer swimmers to share the mutual love of summer swimming!

2. Hear from inspiring Olympians about their “first splash” in the sport and journey to the Olympics!

3. Races between Olympians and athletes and out-of-water meet and greet opportunities, photos, and autographs.

Where will the First Splash Series be holding events? Click here to learn more!

Saturday, March 30 Cary, NC – Sign Up!

Triangle Aquatic Center

Sunday, March 31 Charlotte, NC – Sign Up!

Queen’s University Levine Center

Sunday, May 5 Nashville, TN – Sign Up!

Centennial Sportsplex

Saturday, May 11 Louisville, KY – Sign Up!

Blairwood Tennis, Swim & Fitness Club

Saturday, June 1 Birmingham, AL – Sign Up!

Birmingham Crossplex

What is Swimmingly?

If you’ve ever run a summer swim meet, you know that the problem is all the paper! Wet time cards, missing DQ slips, runners, and stressed volunteers. If you believe in shorter swim meets, fewer volunteers, and less paper…Swimmingly is for YOU! Swimmingly is an app and software tailor-made for summer & recreational swim families. It’s now easy for any new swim parent to volunteer at swim meets, know how their kids are doing, when they swim, scores of the meets and when they can get the heck out of there! It’s time for everyone to enjoy summer swimming a little bit more! Learn more here at Swimmingly.app

