Speedo Fastskin LZR Pure Valor/Pure Intent Facts And Photos

LZR Pure Intent
Developed from a deeper understanding of hydrodynamics and the biomechanics of swimming the LZR Pure Intent is Speedo’s smartest suit to date. Flexible zoned compression allows the swimmer a wider range of motion in the legs and makes it easier to put on and more comfortable to wear. There are three brand new fabrics which directly target flexibility, compression and drag reduction in the areas that need it. The fabrics have been through vigorous flat plate testing, with multiple textures used to identify which were fastest both individually and when combined.
The male swimsuit is available with a high or regular waist and has a unique textured fabric zone on the rear to target drag reduction through turbulence management, inspired by their most in-depth study of shark scales to date. The male suit also features new band technology supporting the hamstrings for a more powerful leg kick and faster upbeat recovery.
The female version features textured fabric zones around the chest and rear, newly engineered precision straps to provide greater comfort and range of movement, and a choice of open or closed back to cater for different body types and preferences
Compressive dual layering along with an improved ergonomic seam placement has been added to the legs of both male and female swimsuits to give maximum compression to key muscle groups to support a stronger kick and harness the power athletes generate in their starts and turns.
Caeleb Dressel (USA), said: “The LZR Pure Intent feels really good. It’s springy and it’s connected. You get the compression where you want it – from the booty all the way down to the back of the legs and it works with your kicks, it’s like you have a little spring on you. It’s my own super suit!”
LZR Pure Valor
The LZR Pure Valor is Speedo’s most lightweight technical swimsuit and features moderate compression along with bonded seams. Evolved from the beloved LZR Elite 2 to bring it up to speed with Speedo’s latest technologies, the male swimsuit has a new leg and waistband finish and compressive inner leg seam for greater muscle support and is available in high or regular waisted versions.
The female equivalent has greater dual coverage around the abs for enhanced core stability and an additional leg seam to give more support during the kick, as well as refined neck and arm finishes for comfort and durability. All finishes have evolved in line with the technology found in the LZR Pure Intent to optimise hydrodynamics.
Ariarne Titmus (AUS) said: “The compression is there and I feel faster and higher in the water and the colours help you stand out. It’s awesome, I feel like a mermaid swimming in the water!”
Pure Focus Goggle
To accompany the new swimsuits, Speedo has also revealed its new high-performance goggle, Pure Focus. This industry-leading goggle is packed full of the latest technology, including a newly-designed hybrid nose bridge adjustment which reduces its drag profile by sliding out, rather than popping off the bridge the nose. This will aid size adjustment and ease of changing with the new arch shape helping to increase comfort around the bridge of the nose.
Pure Focus will be available in Dark Ice and Bright Fire colourways and is designed to make swimmers feel fierce, fearless and fast, such is the confidence the technology and performance generates.
It features Speedo’s IQfitTM 3D goggle seal and tensioning scale, with extended sidearm design for a leak-free performance with greater stability and hydroscopic lens profile for maximum peripheral vision with minimum head movement.
As well as this, the Pure Focus has 2x Anti-Fog technology, allowing swimmers to have clearer vision for longer and is the first goggle to have new anti-microbial treatment, improving hygiene standard by fighting germ development.
The Pure Focus goggle was tested using the same CFD technology software as is used on the front wing of an F1 motor vehicle. The subtle changes to geometry gives a 5% reduction in drag.*
Nathan Adrian (USA) said: “It’s hard to believe, but Speedo has somehow made the best goggle out there a little bit better!”
*5% reduced drag vs Speedo Fastskin Elite Goggle
The world’s leading swimwear brand, Speedo is passionate about life in and around the water, creating revolutionary new technologies, designs and innovations and supporting swimming from grass-roots through to elite level. In the 1920s Speedo made history with the Racerback: the world’s first non- wool suit. In 2008 Speedo redefined swimwear again with Fastskin LZR RACER – the fastest and most technologically advanced swimsuit ever created. In 2015, Speedo launched the Fastskin LZR Racer X, the first suit engineered to help swimmers feel their fastest. Its development was made possible through analyses of the physical and psychological aspects of competitive swimming with over 330 elite swimmers. Speedo is owned by Speedo Holdings B.V and distributed in over 170 countries around the world; to find out more visit: www.speedo.com. SPEEDO, the ARROW device, FASTSKIN, AQUALAB, RACING SYSTEM, BIOFUSE, SPEEDO ENDURANCE, SCULPTURE and LZR RACER are registered trademarks of Speedo Holdings B.V. The LZR RACER suit has worldwide design rights and patents. The FASTSKIN3 cap, goggle and suit has worldwide design rights and patents pending.
About PVH:
With a history going back over 135 years, PVH has excelled at growing brands and businesses with rich American heritages, becoming one of the largest apparel companies in the world. We have over 36,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and nearly $9 billion in annual revenues. We own the iconic CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Speedo*, Warner’s, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True & Co. intimates brand, and market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands.
*The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and the Caribbean in perpetuity from Speedo International Limited.
Swimming news courtesy of Speedo USA, a SwimSwam partner.