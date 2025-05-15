Spanish Olympian Hugo Gonzalez Crosses Rivalry Lines, Now Representing Longhorn Aquatics

Spanish Olympian Hugo Gonzalez is representing Longhorn Aquatics at a meet this weekend, implying that the famous University of Texas nemesis is now training in rival territory.

Gonzalez, 26, won the 2024 World Championship in the 200 back against a diminutive field, and also picked up a silver medal in the 100 back.

Gonzalez began his college career at Auburn and, after a brief stop at Virginia Tech, re-emerged at Cal, often making dramatic arrivals late in the season to boost the Golden Bears’ title hopes. He swam his first meet of the 2022-2023 season, for example, on January 20, and would wind up scoring 50 individual points for Cal at the NCAA Championships – a meet they won by 52 ahead of Arizona State.

While his point total was not actually bigger than the gap from 1st to 2nd in either the 2022 or 2023 title runs, he has long been the target of ire from Longhorn faithful as a symbol of the perceived ability of Cal to turn up late season additions to boost their run in championship season.

Now, Gonzalez will represent the Longhorn brand in competition, at least for this weekend. Never afraid to shift his training, Gonzalez has often bounced between training groups in the U.S. and his native Spain throughout the year.

Texas coach Bob Bowman was at Arizona State in Gonzalez’s last collegiate season, and has shifted the Longhorns into an international training center of sorts – as juxtaposed to the Eddie Reese era, where international swimmers were uncommon in Austin waters.

Besides his medals at the World Championships last year, Gonzalez also has three medals at the 2021 European Championships, including gold in the 200 IM. He is the current Spanish Record holder in long course in the 50 back, 200 back, and 200 IM.

SwimSwam has reached out to Gonzalez for comment, but have not received a response.