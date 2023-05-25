Southern Illinois Adds Slovakian Stand Out Tomas Peciar for 2023-2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tomas Peciar, a native of Nitra, Slovakia, has announced his commitment to Southern Illinois University. A member of Slovakia’s National Team, Peculiar is primarily a freestyle and butterfly specialist. He is expected to arrive in Illinois ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

Best Times LCM (Converted to SCY):

50 free- 23.91 (20.81)

100 free- 51.83 (45.25)

200 free- 1:53.64 (1:39.49)

400 free- 3:59.10 (4:27.89)

1500 free- 16:26.33 (16:06.99)

100 fly- 55.66 (48.88)

200 fly-2:04.00 (1:49.18)

Southern Illinois is a Division I program that competes in the Mid-American Conference. At the 2022 Championships, they made program history by finishing in 2nd place for the first time since joining the conference in 2010. In 2023, they finished 3rd out of 7 teams, behind Miami University (Ohio) and Missouri State.

They went on to send one athlete, freshman Ruard Van Renen, to NCAA’s. There, he scored the Saluki’s first points at an NCAA Championships since 1995. However, it is unlikely Renen will return to SIU next season, as he has recently entered the transfer portal.

Pecair is set to make a significant impact for the Salukis, with times that would likely make the A-finals at conference. At the 2023 Championships, his converted 500 time would have placed 4th overall. Southern Illinois’ top finisher was current senior Adam Cernek, who finished 11th with a 4:31.38. Pecair’s converted 200 freestyle time would have been 12th, behind SIU’s Will Chavez (junior) and Alex Cimera (freshman).

Pecair’s converted 100 and 200 fly times also would have made the A-finals at this year’s championships. In the 200 fly, he would have placed 6th overall. The Salukis finished in 9th, 11th, and 13th. With his versatility across strokes and distances, Pecair will also be very valuable as a relay swimmer for SIU.

Of Pecair’s commitment, head coach Geoff Hanson stated, “Tomas adds some depth in some really key areas for us, as well as giving us some great relay options. He will make an immediate impact both athletically and academically on the men’s team. We are excited to welcome him to campus in the fall.”

