Smokey Mountain Aquatic Club Hosts 3-Team Summer Training Camp (Video Recap)

In Asheville, NC, Smokey Mountain Aquatic Club hosted two teams to come in and train the week of June 17th, putting numerous national level athletes from across the southeast all in one pool for a week to remember. Below see the video recap of the training camp:

Here are some notes from one of the workouts via Coach Charlie of SMAC:

We went hammer time. Our main set was originally 5 times around, we only needed 4 to achieve the desired stimulus. So after round four, we pulled back and got the group together for some relays. Some standout swims were – 15 year old Patrick Sleater’s 3:27 300 FR, an ECA swimmer was 3:31 and his best 400 is 4:38. Lanes were crowded, but it was great.

Coach Casey Charles, ECA’s Head Coach, took his team to an Asheville Tourists baseball game Friday night before practice. On the side of the road, he found a Subaru hubcap and brought to practice. Before we started the main set, Casey told the group “who ever is the standout swimmer of the day, they’ll earn the title, ’Subaru Swimmer of the Day,’ and be awarded this special hubcap.” It was hilarious – Casey said – “what could be more Asheville than a Subaru?”

We couldn’t have pulled these training trips off without our partners at the Asheville School or the Asheville Parks and Rec Department. The visiting teams stayed in the dorms at the Asheville School and practiced Short Course in the evening at the pool right across the street.

See workout below: