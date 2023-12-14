Belarus’ Shkurdai Takes 200 Back In Olympic Qualifying Time In Gyor

2023 GYOR OPEN

Wednesday, December 13th – Saturday, December 16th

Gyor, Hungary

LCM (50m)

Olympic Qualifying Event

After Hungarian Zalan Sarkany produced a 2024 Olympic-worthy outing of 14:53.19 on day one of the 2023 Gyor Open, day two saw the first qualifying time on the women’s side.

Racing in the 200m backstroke, Anastasia Shkurdai of Belarus logged a winning result of 2:10.22 to beat the field by 4 seconds.

Although well off her own lifetime best of 2:06.95 notched in April of this year, Shkurdai’s outing still dipped under the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time of 2:10.39 needed for Paris.

As we reported earlier this week, the executive board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved its plan to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete individually at the Paris 2024 Olympics as “neutrals” without a national flag or anthem.

The rest of the night’s finals were on the subdued side. No man got under the 22-second barrier in the 50m free, with Slovakia’s Matej Dusa getting the gold in 22.58. That eked out his countryman Tibor Tistan who touched next in 22.62. The quickest Hungarian was Adam Jaszo who earned bronze in 22.89.

Anastasiya Kuliashova of Belarus hit 58.50 to win the women’s 100m fly and Dalma Sebestyen scored silver in 59.46.

The men’s 200m back saw Adam Telegdy register 1:57.45 to top the men’s 200m back podium.