Selena Reil Gives Commitment to Alabama for the 2020 Class

Selena Reil, a rising high school senior from Independence, Kentucky has given her verbal commitment to the University of Alabama for the 2020 recruiting class. Reil is a versatile swimmer specializing in breaststroke, distance freestyle and the IM events. She attends Dixie Heights High School and swims club for the Northern Kentucky Clippers.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Alabama! I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the support of my family, friends, and coaches! Roll tide!!”

Notably, Reil has earned Summer Juniors cuts in the 100- and 200-meter breaststroke events this year. Positively, her 200 breaststroke last weekend at the 2019 Counsilman Classic was her first personal best in the event since 2017. She earned the same feat in the 100-meter breaststroke in January at the TYR Pro Series in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Reil qualified for the state finals at the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) state meet each of the past two years. She finished runner-up this year in the 500 freestyle and 6th place in the 100 breaststroke the past two years.

Best Times (SCY | LCM):

500/400 Freestyle: 4:54.87 | 4:30.89

1000/800 Freestyle: 10:06.14 (2019 Futures) | 9:07.49

1650/1500 Freestyle: 16:54.14 | 17:12.97 (Winter Juniors)

100 Breaststroke: 1:04.46 (Futures) | 1:13.28 (Summer Juniors)

200 Breaststroke: 2:16.81 (Winter Juniors) | 2:34.58 (Summer Juniors)

200 IM: 2:06.48 (Futures) | 2:26.81

400 IM: 4:22.33 (Winter Juniors) | 5:00.47

Reil stacks up well inside the Alabama program already in multiple events. She would have ranked 5th this season for the Crimson Tide in the 200 breaststroke, 4th in the 1650 freestyle, and 2nd in the 1000 freestyle. She would rank in the top eight spots in the 100 breaststroke and 400 IM events.

In the SEC, Reil still has work to do to become a point-scoring threat. Using her personal bests, she would have finished outside the bonus consolations at 2019 SECs with a 30th in 1650 freestyle (9 seconds off 24th place), 36th in the 200 breaststroke (3.6 seconds), 37th in the 400 IM (6.1 seconds), and 47th in the 500 freestyle (8.1 seconds) at conference this past season.

