SDSU Transfer Christiana Williams Breaks Mountain West Record in a Time Trial

2023 MOUNTAIN WEST CHAMPIONSHIPS

San Diego State junior Christiana Williams has not yet begun the scoring portion of her Mountain West Conference Championship meet, but she has none-the-less already broken a conference record.

Swimming in a time trial on Wednesday, Williams swam 2:08.23, which breaks the old conference record of 2:08.30 that was set in 2020 by SDSU’s Klara Thormalm.

Note: the NCAA does not recognized record-breaking performances from time trials, though they do count as official swims toward things like NCAA Championship qualification. It is not clear if the Mountain West recognizes time trials for conference records, but SwimSwam has reached out to ask.

With most Division I conference championship meets yet to hold their 200 breaststroke races, that ranks Williams 14th in the NCAA so far this season, and should lock up an invite to the NCAA Championships.

Williams is a first year transfer from Tulane. She left the Green Wave after finishing 2nd in both the 100 and 200 yard breaststrokes last season at the AAC Championships.

Her best time upon leaving Tulena in the 200 breaststroke was 2:12.37. She already cleared that at the mid-season SMU Invitational, posting a 2:11.84, and now has gone well-under her previous personal best.

The Aztecs have a long-standing reputation for developing breaststrokers Of their 15 individual swimming All-America awards since 2009, eight have been in breaststroke races. That includes the now-graduated Swede Thormalm, who finished 16th in the 100 breast and 22nd in the 200 breast at last year’s NCAA Championship meet.

Williams is scheduled to kick her meet off individually on Thursday morning in the 200 IM. She also has individual entries in the 100 and 200 breaststrokes.