Sarah Sjostrom Set To Begin 2023 At Luxembourg Euro Meet

2023 LUXEMBOURG EURO MEET

Friday, January 27th – Sunday, January 29th

Centre National Sportif et Culturel d’Coque, Luxembourg

LCM (50m)

World Championships-qualifying meet

Meet Site

Live Results (when available)

After a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Luxembourg Euro Meet is back. Kicking off on Friday, January 27th, the 3-day affair is picking up right where it left off, with a host of talent from around the world set to descend upon the Centre National Sportif et Culturel d’Coque.

Heading up the stars slated to compete at this World Championships-qualifier is multi-Olympic champion Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden.

The 29-year-old took the latter part of last year off from competitive racing, opting out of the Short Course World Championships. She last competed in November in Stockholm where she put up solid splits on several of her Sodertörns Simsallskap relays, so this meet marks her first of 2023.

Americans Coleman Stewart and Paige Madden are also identified by organizers as competing in Luxembourg. Stewart remains the World Record holder in the short course 100m backstroke while Madden has been training at Loughborough University since last summer.

Ben Proud of Great Britain will put on a show of his sprinting prowess, with the 28-year-old entering this meet as the first man ever to become World Champion, Commonwealth Games Champion and European Champion in the same event (50m free) in the same year.

Additional attendees expected to race are as follows:

Lisa Mamie (SUI)

David Verraszt0 (HUN)

Martina Carraro (ITA)

Yu Hanaguruma (JPN)

Marco Koch (GER)

Louise Hansson (SWE)

Nicholas Castella (DEN)

Lea Schlosshan (GBR)

Silvia Di Pietro (ITA)

Luca Dotto (ITA)

Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR)