Sara Stolter Swims New Trials Standard at Split-Site Southern Sectionals

Southern Zone South Sectional Championships – Site 1 & 2 combined

February 11-14, 2021

Sarasota, Florida

Long Course Meters (50m)

The Southern Sectional Championships within the Southern Zone of USA Swimming kicks off the spring sectional season, which will for many swimmers aroudn their country represent their first USA Swimming championship event in a year.

The event is being held at two separate sites in Florida, though results are being combined for overall rankings and team scoring.

So far, Site 1, located in Sarasota, Florida, has had the better performances in the distance events, while Site 2, in Coral Springs, has led the way in the sprint races.

For most competitors, this also represents the first long course racing chances since USA Swimming announced its plan for a split Olympic Trials meets. That means some swimmers will be chasing Wave I Olympic Trials cuts, while others will be looking to move up into the faster Wave 2 field in late June.

Among the swimmers who achieved the former through the first two days of competition are Sara Stotler from Planet Swim Aquatics. Racing at Site 2, she swam 1:00.63 in the 100 fly, which is a new Wave 1 cut and is her first Olympic Trials cut. Her previous best time coming into the day was a 1:01.21 that is now 18 months old – done at the 2019 Summer Junior Nationals.

Stolter is committed to swim at Tennessee starting next fall.

Through 2 days of competition, she was the only swimmer to achieve a new U.S. Olympic Trials cut, though there were several Wave 1 times done by swimmers who already either had those cuts, or who are international athletes ineligible to race at the U.S. Trials.

Among those pro winners was Jamaican Alia Atkinson, who trains with SoFlo Aquatics in Florida. The 32-year old Atkinson has been geared heavily toward short course and sprint swimming as she’s made most of her career off World Cup and ISL meets in the last quad.

But she’s rounding back into Olympic form in the 100 breast, her best Olympic event, about 5 months out from Tokyo.

Atkinson swam 1:08.46 in the 100 breaststroke on Friday. That’s four seconds faster than she swam at a long course meet last weekend and is her fastest long course swim since the FINA Champions Series in January 2020.

Among other winners with big Olympic hopes are Emma Weyant, who has deferred the start of her college career at Virginia by a year amid the pandemic. She won the 400 IM in 4:42.77 and the 200 free in 2:00.50. While neither is particularly close to a best time, both are fairly close to what she swam at the Pro Swim Series meet in San Antonio in January.

Other Winners and Notables: